The VinFast VF 9 is one of the latest all-electric models entering the U.S. market. It joins the already launched VinFast VF 8.

The seven-passenger, all-electric, and all-wheel-drive SUV was initially expected to start at $83,000 (Eco trim) and $91,000 (Plus trim), although according to the most current pricing information on VinFast's website, it will be noticeably less expensive.

The VinFast VF 9 Eco trim will start at an MSRP of about $79,800 ($3,200 less), while the VinFast VF 9 Plus trim at $85,800 ($5,200 less). However, we don't know the destination charge yet, which in the case of the VF 8 model is $1,200.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Eco 19-inch $46,000 +$1,200 N/A $47,200 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Plus 20-inch $51,800 +$1,200 N/A $53,000 2024 VinFast VF 9 Eco (7 seat) 20-inch $79,800* N/A $79,800 2024 VinFast VF 9 Plus (7 or 6 seat) 21-inch $85,800* N/A $85,800

* Announced prices are subject to change and do not include destination charges.

In August, VinFast said that the first customer deliveries in North America will begin in Q4 2023.

2024 VinFast VF 9 EPA Range

The 2024 VinFast VF 9 already has an EPA range and energy consumption rating, which brings mixed feelings.

On one hand, a large 123-kilowatt-hour battery enables the VinFast VF 9 to have a good range of 330 miles in Eco trim with 20-inch wheels or 291 miles (or 13% less) in Plus trim with 21-inch wheels, but on the other hand, the energy consumption is disappointing.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 VinFast VF 9 Eco with 20-inch wheels, is estimated at 75 MPGe or about 449 watt-hours per mile. The Plus trim consumes almost 9% more energy (488 Wh/mi).

Both ratings definitely could be better (which would enable VinFast to reduce the battery size, weight, and cost). For reference, the Kia EV9 (also 7-seat and AWD) has a range of 280 miles using a 99.8-kWh battery and energy consumption of around 406 Wh/mi. In this regard, the VinFast VF 9 reminds us a bit of the sporty Audi SQ8 e-tron (462 Wh/mi).

2024 VinFast VF 9 Eco (7 seat) 20-inch

2024 VinFast VF 9 Eco (7 seat) 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 330 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi

2024 VinFast VF 9 Plus (7 or 6 seat) 21-inch

2024 VinFast VF 9 Plus (7 or 6 seat) 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 291 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi

66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi

The initial VF 8 wasn't the most efficient either, while its currently available longer-range version has not been listed on the EPA website yet.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Eco 19-inch AWD 87.7 264 mi* 5.9 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Plus 20-inch AWD 87.7 243 mi* 5.5 2024 VinFast VF 9 Eco (7 seat) 20-inch AWD 123 330 mi 2024 VinFast VF 9 Plus (7 or 6 seat) 21-inch AWD 123 291 mi

* EPA range, according to the manufacturer

