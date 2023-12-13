In November, new passenger car registrations in Germany amounted to 245,701, which is 5.7% less than a year ago. Year-to-date registrations are still positive at 2,602,726 new cars (up 11.4%).

Meanwhile, in the plug-in electric car segment, everything appears to be in the red after the government cut some BEV-related incentives (PHEVs have been on a downward trend for 11 months already).

In November, the total new plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 63,066 (down 39% year-over-year), which is 25.7% of the total volume (compared to an amazing 39.4% a year ago).

It seems that Germany will not be able to maintain its incentive-driven rechargeable sales rate from 2022. We saw a prelude to that in September.

Battery electric car (BEV) registrations decreased by 22% year-over-year in November to 44,942, although their market share of 18.3% is not bad.

Plug-in hybrid car (PHEV) registrations decreased (eleventh time in a row) by 59% year-over-year to 18,124, although it was the highest volume so far this year. Because of the December 2022's rush to buy PHEVs, the true situation will be shown no earlier than 2024.

Plug-in car registrations last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 44,942 (down 22%) and 18.3% market share

PHEVs: 18,124 (down 59%) and 7.4% market share

Total: 63,066 (down 39%) and 25.7% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2023

So far this year, more than 627,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Germany, which is roughly 24% of the total volume.

The positive thing is that all-electric cars are 28% higher than a year ago, at 469,565 units, although December might reduce this growth significantly.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 469,565 (up 28%) and 18% market share

PHEVs: 157,830 (down 46%) and 6.1% market share

Total: 627,395 (down 5%) and 24.1% market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 832,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany (31.4% of the total volume), compared to over 681,000 (26% share) in 2021.

Top brands

In November, Mercedes-Benz (7,740) and BMW (7,614) were able to sell the highest number of plug-in electric cars, noticeably outpacing Volkswagen (6,792), which was number one in terms of all-electric cars (5,784).

One of the most interesting things was that BMW set its new record of 5,594 all-electric car registrations (up 343% year-over-year), only slightly behind Volkswagen. Tesla was third best with 4,932 units.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 3,000) last month:

Mercedes-Benz: 7,740 - 3,121 BEVs and 4,619 PHEVs

BMW: 7,614 - 5,594 BEVs and 2,020 PHEVs

Volkswagen: 6,792 - 5,784 BEVs and 1,008 PHEVs

Tesla: 4,923 BEVs

Skoda: 4,594 - 3,588 BEVs and 1,006 PHEVs

Audi: 4,210 - 2,765 BEVs and 1,445 PHEVs

Seat: 3,364 - 1,566 BEVs and 1,798 PHEVs

After the first 11 months of the year, Mercedes-Benz has become the number one brand in terms of rechargeable car registrations, slightly ahead of the struggling Volkswagen. Volkswagen remains the number one in terms of BEVs though, while Mercedes-Benz is the main force in the PHEV segment.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 13,000) year-to-date:

Mercedes-Benz: 71,507 - 34,015 BEVs and 37,492 PHEVs

Volkswagen: 71,280 - 64,445 BEVs and 6,835 PHEVs

Tesla: 59,684 BEVs

BMW: 51,919 - 32,163 BEVs and 19,756 PHEVs

Audi: 42,703 - 27,674 BEVs and 15,029 PHEVs

Hyundai: 31,142 - 26,581 BEVs and 4,561 PHEVs

Opel: 29,878 - 23,751 BEVs and 6,127 PHEVs

Seat: 26,705 - 14,979 BEVs and 11,726 PHEVs

Skoda: 26,333 - 20,314 BEVs and 6,019 PHEVs

Fiat: 20,003 BEVs

Kia: 19,536 - 13,803 BEVs and 5,733 PHEVs

MG Roewe: 16,216 - 16,193 BEVs and 23 PHEVs

smart: 15,653 BEVs

Volvo: 15,392 - 7,527 BEVs and 7,865 PHEVs

Renault: 14,634 - 13,978 BEVs and 656 PHEVs

Ford: 13,913 - 3,645 BEVs and 10,268 PHEVs

Top BEV models

The Tesla Model Y remains the best-selling all-electric car model in Germany with more than 43,000 new registrations this year (including 2,840 in November).

Next is the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 duo with almost 33,000 units (2,240 last month), followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 with nearly 20,700 units (1,786 in November).

Last month, once again was very good for the Skoda Enyaq iV (3,588 units), which became the fourth most popular all-electric model year-to-date. Together with the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5, the MEB-based crossover/SUVs noted almost 7,500 units in November and almost 70,000 YTD.

Top all-electric models year-to-date (YOY change):