In November, the overall wholesale vehicle shipments (local retail sales and exports) of Tesla Made-in-China (MIC) cars decreased compared to a year ago.

According to the China Passenger Car Association's (CPCA) initial data, the overall volume of Tesla MIC Model 3/Model Y cars last month amounted to 82,432 units, which is almost 18% less than a year ago.

Such a decrease is not a good sign, although we also have to account for the fact that a year ago, the result was a record high at 100,291 (Tesla started to lower prices to boost sales). Another thing is that, compared to October, the sales volume improved by over 10,000 units.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

It's too early to say that Tesla is in trouble in China, especially since the company is trying to ramp up production and sales of the significantly upgraded Model 3 (code name Highland) and the slightly updated Tesla Model Y in China.

However, the dynamic of growth this year will be much lower than in the previous years— potentially lower than the market's average, which means that Tesla is losing its market share.

Tesla MIC Model 3/Model Y wholesale shipments last month (YOY change):

Total wholesale shipments: 82,432 (down 18%)

So far this year, the total wholesale sales exceeded 850,000 units, which is 30 percent more than a year ago.

Tesla MIC Model 3/Model Y wholesale shipments year-to-date (YOY change):

Total wholesale shipments: 853,603 (up 30%)

As of today, the initial CPCA data does not include numbers for retail sales and exports or individual results for the two models.

During the first ten months of the year, Tesla sold more than 460,000 Model 3s and Model Ys in China (up 38% year-over-year), while exports exceeded 300,000 (up 20% year-over-year).

The vast majority of the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant's output is of the Tesla Model Y (almost 525,000 through October).