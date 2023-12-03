In November, Subaru of America increased its car sales in the United States for the 16th consecutive month to 53,327 (up 6.4% year-over-year). So far this year, the company sold 574,322 cars, which is almost 15% more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, last month, sales of the all-electric Subaru Solterra amounted to 943, which is ten times more than a year ago, when the first 94 units were delivered. The share of the Solterra out of Subaru's total volume was 1.8%.

It seems that for now, the Subaru Solterra sales oscillate at around 1,000 units a month, which is comparable with the Toyota bZ4X's sales volume.

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

  • Solterra: 943 (up 903%) and 1.8% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – November 2023

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. amounted to almost 8,000 (about 1.4 percent of Subaru's total sales).

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

  • Solterra: 7,916 (up 8,321%) and 1.4% share

Next month, we will compare the results of the Subaru Solterra with its direct cousins - Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e—both of which have sales numbers that are only released quarterly (see the Q3 2023 sales report here).

Currently, the all-wheel drive Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery. Pricing for the 2024 model year is not yet available.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220
2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720
2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

* Federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

