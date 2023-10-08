Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to 590,296 units. That's a 12 percent increase year-over-year.

Results in Q3'2023 and year-to-date:

Toyota sales: 515,400 (up 12%) and 1,404,508 (up 2%)

Lexus sales: 74,896 (up 11%) and 224,308 (up 13%)

Total sales: 590,296 (up 12%) and 1,628,816 (up 4%)

In terms of electrified vehicles - xEVs (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) - the number of models increased to 26 (from 24 a quarter ago), while sales increased by 65 percent year-over-year to 184,666 in Q3 (31 percent of the total volume). So far this year, the Japanese group sold 455,142 xEVs (up 20 percent year-over-year), which is 28 percent of the total volume.

Electrified vehicle xEV (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) sales in Q3'2023:

Toyota xEV: 163,998 (up 70%) and 31.8% share

Lexus xEV: 20,668 (up 35%) and 27.6% share

Total xEV: 184,666 (up 65%) and 31.3% share

Finally, plug-in electric car sales improved in Q3 by 136 percent year-over-year to 16,899, which is the second-highest result ever and about 2.9 percent of the total volume.

For us, the most important thing is that Toyota is gradually increasing all-electric car sales every quarter now and most recently achieved a new record of 4,221 units (Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e counted together).

Plug-in hybrids also increased compared to Q3 2022, although are still at a lower level than two years ago.

Plug-in car sales in Q3'2023:

Toyota plug-ins: 14,000 (up 130%) and 2.7% share

BEVs: 2,827 (N/A) and 0.5% share

PHEVs: 11,173 (up 84%) and 2.2% share

Lexus plug-ins: 2,899 (up 172%) and 3.9% share

BEVs: 1,394 (N/A) and 1.9% share

PHEVs: 1,505 (up 41%) and 2% share

BEVs: 1,394 (N/A) and 1.9% share

PHEVs: 1,505 (up 41%) and 2% share

Total plug-ins: 16,899 (up 136%) and 2.9% share

BEVs: 4,221 (N/A) and 0.7% share

PHEVs: 12,678 (up 77%) and 2.1% share

BEVs: 4,221 (N/A) and 0.7% share

PHEVs: 12,678 (up 77%) and 2.1% share

* Toyota FCEVs: 882 (up 1,017%) and 0.1% share



Toyota and Lexus plug-in car sales in the US - Q3 2023

So far this year, the group sold 37,609 plug-in electric vehicles in the US (about 2.3 percent of its total volume).

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q3'2023:

Toyota plug-ins: 31,295 (up 43%) and 2.2% share

BEVs: 6,486 (up 2,660%) and 0.5% share

PHEVs: 24,809 (up 15%) and 1.8% share

Lexus plug-ins: 6,314 (up 127%) and 2.8% share

BEVs: 2,511 (N/A) and 1.1% share

PHEVs: 3,803 (up 37%) and 1.7% share

BEVs: 2,511 (N/A) and 1.1% share

PHEVs: 3,803 (up 37%) and 1.7% share

Total plug-ins: 37,609 (up 53%) and 2.3% share

BEVs: 8,997 (up 3,729%) and 0.6% share

PHEVs: 28,612 (up 17%) and 1.8% share

BEVs: 8,997 (up 3,729%) and 0.6% share

PHEVs: 28,612 (up 17%) and 1.8% share

* Toyota FCEVs: 2,604 (up 81%) and 0.2% share

For reference, in 2022, the group sold more than 35,000 plug-in electric cars (1.7 percent of its total volume), while in 2021, it was 52,767.

The year 2023 potentially might be the best for Toyota plug-in car sales, but we can't be sure yet. What we do know is that thanks to more and more rechargeable models, the Japanese manufacturer is now (finally) on track to gradually increase plug-in car sales.

Models

In terms of models, the top ones for now are the two plug-in hybrids - RAV4 Prime and Prius Prime with 7,881 units and 3,292 units sold respectively.

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X noted 2,827 units, while the Lexus RZ 450e noted 1,394 units. Together with 2,791 Subaru Solterras, the three closely related models noted 7,123 sales during the quarter.

Model sales in Q3'2023:

Toyota bZ4X: 2,827 (N/A)

Toyota Prius Prime: 3,292 (up 56%)

Toyota RAV4 Prime: 7,881 (up 99%)

Lexus NX 450h+: 1,505 (up 41%)

Lexus RZ 450e: 1,394 (new)

* The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 882 units (up 1,017%).

After the first nine months of the year, Toyota bZ4X sales amounted to 6,486, which together with 2,511 Lexus RZ 450e, is 8,997 all-electric cars.

Model sales in Q1-Q3'2023:

Toyota bZ4X: 6,486 (up 2,660%)

Toyota Prius Prime: 5,958 (down 20%)

Toyota RAV4 Prime: 18,851 (up 33%)

Lexus NX 450h+: 3,803 (up 37%)

Lexus RZ 450e: 2,511 (new)

* The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 2,604 units (up 81%).

Detailed sales results of Toyota electrified cars in the US: