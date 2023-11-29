As of last night, Tesla is no longer taking reservations for the Cybertruck. Perhaps the millions who have already reserved a Cybertruck are more than Tesla thinks it can handle in the foreseeable future.

Tesla's Cybertruck landing page now shows a countdown timer to tomorrow's big delivery event. There is no longer a way to bank a reservation for the Cybertruck, which means that, at least for now, reserving a Cybertruck is not possible.

Prior to removing the option to reserve a Cybertruck, Tesla briefly updated the page to show a $250 reservation fee, which is higher than the initial $100 reservation fee. The change didn't last for long though, as Tesla quickly reverted back to the $100 amount before removing the option to reserve one.

According to some crowdsourced info, Tesla Cybertruck reservations surpassed 2 million back in September of this year. The same crowdsourced tracker estimated that Cybertruck reservations reached 1 million in May 2021, 1.25 million in August 2021, and 1.3 million in November 2021. We suspect the number to be significantly higher now that the debut is near and the truck has been out on public roads and on display in recent months.

The anticipation continues to build ahead of tomorrow's Cybertruck debut and delivery event, which is set to begin at 3 P.M. Eastern time. We'll livestream the event and have full coverage of everything Cybertruck, so be sure to join us tomorrow for all of the Cybertruck news.