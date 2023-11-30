Cannondale Goes Big On Versatility With New Tesoro Neo Carbon

Electric bike makers are continuously pushing the envelope when it comes to versatility and performance. Among the leading players in the cycling world is Cannondale, a brand that’s been making innovations in both the electric and non-electric bike segments. We recently talked about the brand’s Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty 3, a top-spec electric gravel bike.

This time around, Cannondale shifts its attention to the urban commuter segment. It doesn’t, however, forget about its sporty nature, and as such infuses high-performance elements into the bike’s otherwise urban design. It’s called the Tesoro Neo Carbon, and if you remember, the brand launched the Tesoro Neo X earlier in 2023. That said, the Tesoro Neo Carbon boasts improved performance, a sportier geometry, and an overall lighter build. Cannondale says that it was inspired by its Synapse endurance model, and so it gets a full carbon frame and a sporty geometry accentuated by a high saddle and flat bars.

On the performance side of the equation, Cannondale has gone for one of the newest e-bike system offerings from Bosch. The Bosch Performance Line SX motor was designed specifically for discerning e-bike riders wanting the most natural pedal feel possible. It does away with a high power output in favor of a more refined pedaling experience and lightweight construction. We’ve seen this motor fitted on some top-tier electric mountain bikes and gravel bikes with an emphasis on keeping the weight down low.

Thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber, as well as the bike’s powertrain of choice, it’s obvious that the Cannondale Tesoro Neo Carbon is all about performance. However, Cannondale ascertains that it’s also all about practicality, and so we find convenience-centered accessories such as mudguards, a 16-kilogram bag holder, built-in lighting, and even two frame mounts for more accessories. That said, the bike’s components are thoroughly premium, with a 12-speed Sram Eagle transmission sending pedal power to the back wheel. Speaking of wheels, the bike gets Cannondale GXD10 wheels shod in Vittoria Terreno Zero 700x38c rubber.

Naturally, an e-bike of this caliber doesn’t come cheap, and the Cannondale Tesoro Neo Carbon 1 carries a sticker price of 4,999 euros, translating to about $5,500 USD. Meanwhile, the more premium Tesoro Neo Carbon 2 will set you back 5,899 euros, or approximately $6,490 USD.