Desiknio’s Premium X20 Electric Bikes Are Finally Coming To The US

Spanish brand Desiknio is known for its lightweight e-bikes packing premium technology. We’ve talked about the brand’s new Pinion-equipped e-bike in the past, but back then, the brand was available only in the European market. Now, cyclists looking for a premium lightweight e-bike in the US have extra options, as Desiknio has set up shop in the US.

Through a partnership with Stromer, Desiknio is bringing its newest models into the US. The X20 series is thoroughly impressive, combining a lightweight construction, versatile design, and impressive technology. It’s offered in two flavors – a gravel option and an urban commuter model. Let’s take a closer look at the technology and inner workings of this premium electric bike.

At the heart of any e-bike lies its motor, and the Desiknio X20 packs quite an impressive setup. It’s equipped with the Mahle X20 motor, praised for its compact construction, low weight, and seamless power delivery. The motor resides in the hub of the e-bike, and incorporates torque sensors for smooth, seamless assistance. It churns out a nominal output of 250 watts, enabling it to provide assistance up to 20 miles per hour. As for the battery, it’s a 250-watt-hour unit that’s extendable to 500-watt-hours with a range extender.

Cyclists have a quick and easy bird’s eye view of all of the bike’s vital signs via the Mahle X20 Control Unit. Integrated seamlessly into the bike’s top tube, the display doesn’t get in the way of the bike’s streamlined cockpit. Meanwhile, riders can customize and adjust settings ia the My SmartBike app, as well as make use of GPS navigation, speed monitoring, and battery management features.

Desiknio X20 Gravel

Those looking for a performance-oriented ride that can take them anywhere will be best served by the Desiknio X20 Gravel. It boasts a handcrafted monocoque carbon fiber frame and fork, and keeps its aesthetics svelte and slender thanks to internal cable routing and an integrated seat clamp. Riders have the choice of equipping the Gravel with either a Shimano GRX 600 or a Campagnolo EKAR 135 13-speed drivetrain. Furthemore, the bike gets a Ritchey Ergo Comp handlebar, Brooks C13 saddle, and integrated tail light. There’s also a Supernova V521S headlight for optimum nighttime visibility.

Desiknio X20 Pinion

Perhaps venturing off the beaten path isn’t your thing, and you just want a top-level e-bike that can shuttle you around town in style and comfort. This is where the Desiknio X20 Pinion comes into play. This urban commuter gets a Pinion nine-speed gearbox, and sends power to the rear wheel via a silent and low-maintenance Gates Carbon Drive CDX. The frame is slim and slender, and a carbon fiber fork keeps weight down low. Like the Gravel, it gets built-in lights, Ritchey handlebars, and a Brooks saddle.

Pricing and availability

Desiknio’s X20 electric bicycles are making their way to the US through a partnership with Stromer. The bikes are expected to be made available by winter. The X20 Gravel and X20 Pinion both carry an MSRP starting at $5,995 USD. However, this price can easily climb once outfitted with optional accessories and upgrades.

Gallery: Desiknio’s Premium X20 Electric Bikes Are Finally Coming To The US