Domino’s Promises Hot And Fresh Pizzas With New Delivery E-Bike

When you order a pizza, chances are you want it fresh and hot. I mean, what’s worse than a rock-hard pizza that’s gone cold after sitting for hours in traffic while waiting to be delivered? Interestingly, Domino’s Pizza has come up with a way to beat the traffic and keep pizzas warm and fresh on the way to customers.

Electric bicycles being used for delivery services are nothing new. However, Domino’s new e-bike looks like it’s been pulled straight out of a sci-fi movie set in some futuristic world where, as it would turn out, pizzas are still a thing. It’s called the dxb, and it’s an electric bike designed for one job and one job only: deliver pizzas while keeping them warm and fresh. The way the dxb does this is remarkably simple, while at the same time complex.

The large compartment at the back isn’t just any old pizza compartment. It’s a mobile oven. That way, freshly baked pizzas are warmed on the way to their customers’ homes. This means that you quite literally get an oven-fresh pizza delivered to your doorstep. Mmm, all this talk about hot pizza is making me hungry.

But wait a minute, what if the route to my home necessitates passing through some hilly terrain, as well as the occasional hop up and down the curb? Not to worry, as Domino’s dxb is fitted with so-called “space age suspension” to keep your pizza nice and comfy on the way to you. According to Domino’s the bike’s suspension reduces G-forces by up to 67 percent! Now, I’m guessing that this suspension system is housed internally in the rear storage compartment/ oven, as I only see a suspension fork up front that actually handles suspension duties for the bike.

Apart from the cool oven and “space age suspension,” the Domino’s dxb is pretty much a standard e-bike. It rolls on 20-inch wheels shod in street tires, and gets a downtube-integrated battery pack that presumably also supplies power to the rear-mounted oven. Specs about the power of the motor, as well as the bike’s overall range haven’t been revealed, but whatever the case may be, it’s clear that this two-wheeler is designed for in-city use only.

Now, if you live in the US and are just getting excited to see this two-wheeler deliver your next pizza, I have some bad news for you. The dxb is expected to hit the roads in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPE) markets. The US is unfortunately not part of DPE’s coverage. Nevertheless, DPE covers more than 2,800 stores in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia.