MV Agusta Now Makes E-Bikes, Cortina Edizione Limitata Unveiled

It’s always interesting when automotive and motorcycle brands venture into the world of electric bicycles. Apart from solidifying the notion that e-bikes are a major part of the future of mobility, it’s also interesting to see the technology of popular automakers and motorcycle manufacturers trickle down into pedal-powered mobility.

Indeed, we’ve talked about several mainstream automotive brands dipping their toes into the e-bike space, and now, boutique Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has launched its newest model, the Cortina Edizione Limitata. MV Agusta has been in the e-bike scene for a while now, with its sub-brand aptly named E-MV Agusta, dedicated solely to this endeavor. The Cortina Edizione Limtata differentiates itself from the rest of MV’s performance-oriented e-bikes in that it’s designed as a lightweight commuter blending artful styling with no-frills practicality.

Let’s start things off with the frame. The Cortina is constructed with a blend of aluminum and carbon fiber, with a unique frame design that accommodates a wide range of riders, as well as various cargo mounts for urban convenience. The frame itself is made out of aluminum tubing that’s slim, slender, and elegant. Meanwhile, the rigid front fork is a carbon fiber unit, promising lightweight feel and precise handling.

Further adding to the bike’s lightweight appeal is E-MV Agusta’s motor of choice, the Mahle X35. This lightweight motor takes the form of a rear hub unit, and offers a balance between compact proportions and natural pedal feel. It delivers a nominal output of 250 watts and 40 newton-meters of torque. Subsequently, a 250-watt-hour battery pack is neatly tucked away within the housing of the motor. Overall, the Mahle X35’s internal battery is said to deliver up to 75 kilometers (46 miles) of assistance on a single charge.

The use of lightweight materials and an equally compact powertrain has resulted in the Cortina tipping the scales at an impressive 15.3 kilograms. Adding to this is E-MV Agusta’s use of a 10-speed drivetrain from Shimano, as well as MT4 disc brakes from Magura. The bike rolls on urban-focused 700x40c Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H tires, ensuring all-terrain traction and all-weather performance. Last but not least, the bike makes use of components from top-tier OEMs such as Ritchey leather grips and saddle, as well as a CNC-milled stem and seatpost. The price for this fancy bit of kit? 3,800 euros, or about $4,100 per current exchange rates.