Cannondale Unveils Top-Tier Moterra Neo LAB71 Electric MTB

Cannondale is making waves in the world of e-bikes. The brand recently launched the Mavaro Neo SL, a compact urban runabout. This time around, it’s taking the electric MTB segment by storm with the launch of the new Moterra Neo LAB71, a thoroughly high-end electric mountain bike that seems to have spared no expenses when it comes to tech. It’s the latest addition to the growing number of ultra-high-end e-MTBs that have hit the market in recent months.

Instead of creating a bike that excels only in downhill and technical trail riding, Cannondale was determined to make the Moterra a capable machine regardless of terrain. As such, the brand claims that the bike offers a balance of uphill and downhill performance thanks in part the carbon fiber frame of the Moterra Neo mated to an aluminum rear triangle for enhanced durability.

On the performance front, the Moterra Neo LAB71 is packing one of the most technologically advanced motors in the realm of e-bikes: the Bosch Performance Line CX Race Motor. This motor sets itself apart from the standard Performance Line CX with an impressive 400 percent assist level, as well as a lightweight magnesium casing which, quite frankly, offers more bling than it does weight reduction. All that performance is governed by an easy-to-use Kiox 300 display with controls located on the left of the handlebars allowing you to toggle settings at a moment’s notice.

Housed within the carbon fiber downtube is Bosch’s PowerTube with 750-watt-hours of capacity promising up to 140 kilometers (88 miles) of range on a single charge in optimum conditions. The battery, despite being sleekly integrated into the frame, can be removed for convenient charging both on and off the bike.

Other top-shelf hardware includes RockShox suspension, specifically the Lyrik Ultimate up front and the Deluxe Select+ rear shock. This setup affords the Moterra Neo LAB71 150 millimeters of suspension travel front and rear. Meanwhile, Code Ultimate Stealth brakes from Sram bring the bike to a stop, while carbon fiber wheels measuring 29 inches (27.5 inches on the size S model) shod in knobby Maxxis tires keep unsprung weight low. Last but not least, the bike relies on the fancy Sram XX Eagle AXS Transmission for gearing, operated by electronic AXS pods on the bars.

It goes without saying that a bike filled to the brim with all those fancy acronyms will command quite a hefty price tag. Indeed, the Cannondale Moterra Neo LAB71 is no exception, as it carries a retail price of 12,999 Euros, or about $13,712 USD. As of this writing, the official release date has yet to be confirmed.