Today is the day for the first deliveries of the new and hugely anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. This is perhaps the biggest electric vehicle debut of all time and you can watch it live right here.

Years ago, Tesla released specs and details for the Cybertruck, but some figures have likely changed between then and now. We'll briefly cover some aspects of the Cybertruck below and will update this post in real-time as more information becomes available from Tesla.

Tesla Cybertruck Specs From 2019 Debut UPDATE: Tesla Pickup Truck Makes World Debut: Cybertruck Shocks World

Exterior



The exterior of the Cybertruck is its most polarizing feature. It is stainless steel, which is not the norm in the auto industry. Additionally, its wedge shape is unusual and the angular design is not very common.

What we do know is that the 3-millimeter-thick stainless steel body panels can stop some lighter rounds of ammunition and that the panels could not be penetrated by an arrow shot by Joe Rogan.

We expect that Tesla will offer factory wraps for the Cybertruck if you prefer it in a color that's not stainless steel.

Interior

The inside of the Cybertruck is probably the most "normal" part of the truck. It's typical Tesla in the sense that, as our own Editor-in-Chief Patrick George put so precisely "...the standard Tesla playbook clearly applies here: it's sparse, there's a screen and the Model S-style yoke sits in front of the driver."

Powertrain And Performance

The Cybertruck should be available with either a single-motor / rear-wheel-drive setup, a dual-motor / all-wheel-drive setup, or a tri-motor / all-wheel-drive arrangement. The fastest version can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a claimed time of 2.6 seconds.

Tesla says that the Cybertruck comes with an industry-standard 6-foot pickup bed and it boasts a payload capacity of 2,500 pounds cargo capacity. It can tow up to 11,000 pounds.

For off-roading, it features 17 inches of ground clearance, a 35-degree approach angle and a 28-degree departure angle. The electric truck features an adjustable air suspension and four-wheel steering.

Price

When first announced way back when the Cybertruck pricing started at $39,900 for a single-motor RWD model with 250-plus miles of range and a 0-60 time of 6.5 seconds. The tri-motor flagship Cybertruck had a listed price of $69,900.

We expect that there will be significant changes to the official pricing of the Cybertruck and will update this when and if Tesla makes a pricing announcement.

Range

The range was listed at 250-plus miles for the base version of the Cybertruck and over 500 miles for the top-of-the-line version. The mid-level Cybertruck had a range of over 300 miles. These range figures have likely changed since first announced though.

Cybertruck Specs Announced In 2019

Range: 500+ miles

0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds

Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

Stay tuned as we'll have a lot more coverage following the livestream of the Cybertruck delivery event.