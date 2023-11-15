New passenger car registrations in France increased in October by 22 percent year-over-year to 152,383, taking the year-to-date total to 1,438,630 (up 16 percent year-over-year).

The plug-in electric car segment is expanding more than twice as fast, gaining valuable market share.

According to L’Avere-France, last month 40,379 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in France (44 percent more than a year ago), which represented almost 26.5 percent of the market (compared to 22.4% a year ago).

Passenger all-electric car registrations increased to 25,473 (up 51 percent year-over-year), taking 16.7 percent of the market. Plug-in hybrids are also growing relatively fast – by 34 percent year-over-year to 14,906 units sold – taking almost 10 percent of the market.

Together with commercial vehicles, more than 43,600 new rechargeable vehicles were registered (45 percent more than a year ago).

Plug-in car registrations last month (YOY change):

Passenger BEVs: 25,473 (up 51%) and 16.7% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 14,906 (up 34%) and 9.8% market share

Total passenger plug-ins: 40,379 (up 44%) and 26.5% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 3,195 (up 60%) and 9.4% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 41 (no change)

Total plug-ins: 43,615 (up 45%)

Plug-in car sales in France – October 2023

So far this year, more than 385,000 new plug-in electric vehicles have been registered in France, including over 361,000 passenger plug-in cars (25 percent of the market).

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

Passenger BEVs: 230,089 (up 46%) and 16% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 131,352 (up 32%) and 9.1% market share

Total passenger plug-ins: 361,441 (up 40%) and 25.1% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 23,487 (up 102%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 322 (down 35%)

Total plug-ins: 385,250 (up 43%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France (including almost 330,000 passenger cars, which was 21.5 percent of the market).

In 2023, the total rechargeable car sales in France should exceed 450,000.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In October, the best-selling all-electric model in France was the Dacia Spring with 3,291 new registrations and a big advantage over the Fiat 500 electric (1,887), MG4 EV (1,864), and Tesla Model Y (1,833).

After the first ten months of the year, the top four BEVs are the Tesla Model Y (29,291), Dacia Spring (24,394), Peugeot e-208 (20,427), and the Fiat 500 electric (19,328).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: