New passenger car registrations in France increased in October by 22 percent year-over-year to 152,383, taking the year-to-date total to 1,438,630 (up 16 percent year-over-year).

The plug-in electric car segment is expanding more than twice as fast, gaining valuable market share.

According to L’Avere-France, last month 40,379 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in France (44 percent more than a year ago), which represented almost 26.5 percent of the market (compared to 22.4% a year ago).

Passenger all-electric car registrations increased to 25,473 (up 51 percent year-over-year), taking 16.7 percent of the market. Plug-in hybrids are also growing relatively fast – by 34 percent year-over-year to 14,906 units sold – taking almost 10 percent of the market.

Together with commercial vehicles, more than 43,600 new rechargeable vehicles were registered (45 percent more than a year ago).

Plug-in car registrations last month (YOY change):

  • Passenger BEVs: 25,473 (up 51%) and 16.7% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 14,906 (up 34%) and 9.8% market share
  • Total passenger plug-ins: 40,379 (up 44%) and 26.5% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 3,195 (up 60%) and 9.4% market share
  • Light commercial PHEVs: 41 (no change)
  • Total plug-ins: 43,615 (up 45%)

Plug-in car sales in France – October 2023

external_image

So far this year, more than 385,000 new plug-in electric vehicles have been registered in France, including over 361,000 passenger plug-in cars (25 percent of the market).

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

  • Passenger BEVs: 230,089 (up 46%) and 16% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 131,352 (up 32%) and 9.1% market share
  • Total passenger plug-ins: 361,441 (up 40%) and 25.1% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 23,487 (up 102%)
  • Light commercial PHEVs: 322 (down 35%)
  • Total plug-ins: 385,250 (up 43%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France (including almost 330,000 passenger cars, which was 21.5 percent of the market).

In 2023, the total rechargeable car sales in France should exceed 450,000.

external_image

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In October, the best-selling all-electric model in France was the Dacia Spring with 3,291 new registrations and a big advantage over the Fiat 500 electric (1,887), MG4 EV (1,864), and Tesla Model Y (1,833).

After the first ten months of the year, the top four BEVs are the Tesla Model Y (29,291), Dacia Spring (24,394), Peugeot e-208 (20,427), and the Fiat 500 electric (19,328).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France:

external_image

More sales reports

german electric car sales october2023 German All-Electric Car Sales Rebound In October 2023
uk plugin car sales october2023 UK: Plug-In Car Sales Improved By 33% In October 2023
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com