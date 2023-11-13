In October, new passenger car registrations in Germany amounted to 218,959, which a five percent increase compared to a year ago. During the first ten months of 2023, 2,357,025 new cars were registered (up 13.5 percent year-over-year).

Unfortunately, this positive trend does not include plug-in electric cars – mostly because of the ongoing collapse of plug-in hybrid car sales.

In October, the total new plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 53,695 (down 21 percent year-over-year), which is 24.5 percent of the total volume (compared to 32.5 percent a year ago). Let's recall that the market is now affected by the recent incentive cuts and it will take some time to recover.

Battery electric car (BEV) registrations improved by over four percent year-over-year to 37,334 taking slightly over 17 percent of the market, which is a good sign after a nearly 29 percent drop in September.

Plug-in hybrid car (PHEV) registrations decreased again (tenth time in a row), by 49 percent year-over-year to 16,361, indicating that customers prefer all-electric cars.

Plug-in car registrations last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 37,334 (up 4%) and 17.1% market share

PHEVs: 16,361 (down 49%) and 7.5% market share

Total: 53,695 (down 21%) and 24.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – October 2023

So far this year, more than 564,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Germany, which is roughly 24 percent of the total volume.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 424,623 (up 38%) and 18% market share

PHEVs: 139,706 (down 44%) and 5.9% market share

Total: 564,329 (up 2%) and 23.9% market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 832,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany (31.4 percent of the total volume), compared to over 681,000 in 2021.

Top brands

In October, three premium German brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, happened to sell the highest number of rechargeable cars. Interestingly, the fourth best was Skoda, slightly ahead of Volkswagen, which only slightly outpaced Tesla.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 3,000) last month:

Mercedes-Benz: 6,547 - 2,689 BEVs and 3,858 PHEVs

BMW: 5818 - 3,942 BEVs and 1,876 PHEVs

Audi: 4,479 - 2,904 BEVs and 1,575 PHEVs

Skoda: 3,736 - 2,579 BEVs and 1,157 PHEVs

Volkswagen: 3,485 - 3,115 BEVs and 370 PHEVs

Tesla: 3,353 BEVs

Hyundai: 2,269 - 1,743 BEVs and 526 PHEVs

Opel: 3,409 - 2,516 BEVs and 893 PHEVs

After the first ten months of the year, the top three brands in terms of plug-in car sales were Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla. If we exclude plug-in hybrids, the top three are Volkswagen, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 12,000) year-to-date:

Volkswagen: 64,488 - 58,661 BEVs and 5,827 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 63,767 - 30,894 BEVs and 32,873 PHEVs

Tesla: 54,761 BEVs

BMW: 44,305 - 26,569 BEVs and 17,736 PHEVs

Audi: 38,493 - 24,909 BEVs and 13,584 PHEVs

Hyundai: 28,933 - 25,000 BEVs and 3,933 PHEVs

Opel: 27,190 - 21,665 BEVs and 5,525 PHEVs

Seat: 23,341 - 13,413 BEVs and 9,928 PHEVs

Skoda: 21,739 - 16,726 BEVs and 5,013 PHEVs

Fiat: 18,077 BEVs

Kia: 17,637 - 12,389 BEVs and 5,248 PHEVs

MG Roewe: 14,779 - 14,758 BEVs and 21 PHEVs

smart: 14,314 BEVs

Volvo: 13,843 - 6,798 BEVs and 7,045 PHEVs

Renault: 13,559 - 12,918 BEVs and 641 PHEVs

Ford: 12,410 - 3,470 BEVs and 8,940 PHEVs

Top BEV models

The Tesla Model Y remains the best selling all-electric car model in Germany with more than 40,000 new registrations this year (including 1,649 in October).

The Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 duo is also quite popular with over 30,000 units (1,304 last month), followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 with nearly 19,000 units (916 in October).

October was especially strong for the Skoda Enyaq iV (2,579 units) and Audi Q4 e-tron (1,867). Together with the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5, the MEB-based crossover SUV were outselling everything else with a total of 5,750 registrations (62,438 year-to-date).

The Fiat 500 electric is also doing great with 1,760 units last month and 17,877 year-to-date.

Top all-electric models year-to-date (YOY change):