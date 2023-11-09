German e-bike specialist Rotwild is all about high-performance machinery that’s proudly made in Germany. The brand’s newest offering takes the form of a lightweight electric racer, and is called the R.R275 X. According to the company, the bike was inspired by top Italian racers, and has a high level of attention to detail. Let’s take a closer look at what this bike brings to the table.

The Rotwild R.R275 X is the brand’s first foray into the world of electric gravel bikes, and it joins a wide selection of electric mountain bikes. Despite being the lone gravel bike in Rotwild’s lineup, it doesn’t skimp on performance in any way, and is equipped with some of the best components in the business. The frame is designed to be lightweight and rigid, and is made entirely out of carbon fiber. It houses the motor, battery, and controller centrally, ensuring excellent balance and a low center of gravity. It even has Supernova LED lights built into the stem and frame for on-road visibility.

On the performance side of the equation, the Rotwild R.R275 X relies on a groundbreaking motor from fellow German brand TQ. The Harmonic Pin Rig HPR50 pumps out a decent 250 watts, doing away with high power levels for an intuitive pedal assist and a natural riding experience. It’s worth noting that the TQ HPR50 is frequently found on some of the top electric road and gravel bikes, and is acclaimed for its lightweight construction and natural feeling pedal assist.

Rotwild is expected to release two version of the high-end carbon gravel bike. The Ultra model sits at the very top of the list, and flaunts fancy carbon fiber five-spoke wheels. It also carries quite the eye-watering price tag of 11,999 euros, or about $12,800 USD. Meanwhile, the Pro model is slightly more affordable but still thoroughly premium at 8,999 euros, or about $9,603 USD.

Although Rotwild has yet to announce the exact availability of the new model, it has confirmed that the bike is now in series production, and will be made available in sizes S, M, L, and XL.