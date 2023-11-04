Fiido Goes Big On Range With New Titan Fat-Tire E-Bike

In recent times, we’ve seen new electric bikes double down on range by fitting dual-battery setups. Naturally, adding an extra battery goes a long way in increasing range, and allowing the rider to use just one battery allows the bike to stay lightweight on shorter trips. That being said, e-bike manufacturers are continuously pushing the envelope when it comes to range.

Take, for example, Chinese e-mobility brand Fiido. Having tried several of Fiido’s products in the past, I know that they produce respectable quality two-wheelers that are priced at the lower end of the spectrum. Its newest model, however, is a departure from the small and dinky two-wheelers associated with the brand. Dubbed the Titan, this fat-tire, all-terrain electric bicycle gets not one, not two, but three batteries, giving it a claimed range of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge.

From a styling perspective, the Fiido Titan seems to be a cross between a commuter and a fat-tire mountain bike. It rolls on chunky four-inch wide tires, but gets a low step-through frame keeping it accessible for shorter riders. It also gets a suspension fork to provide an even cushier ride, as well as a built in luggage rack at the back for daily practicality. Overall, Fiido says that it can haul an impressive 200 kilograms. To bring all that weight to a stop, Fiido has fitted the Titan with four-piston hydraulic disc brakes that clamp down on 203-millimeter rotors.

As for performance, the Titan is fitted with a mid-drive motor with a 750-watt power output. This gives it a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour). All that power is managed by a torque-sensor powered controller that provides up to five levels of pedal assistance. These can easily be selected via a display on the cockpit. As for the trio of batteries, two of them act as spares, and are housed right beneath the luggage rack. The battery in use is fitted into the bike’s downtube. Combined, Fiido says they offer up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) of range on a single charge.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Fiido Titan has been listed on the brand’s official website for $2,397, decked out in the three-battery setup. Meanwhile, those not in need of the whopping range offered by a three-battery setup can opt for a single battery option for just $1,699. Check out the rest of the brand’s e-bikes and scooters in the official Fiido website linked below.