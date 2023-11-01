Ford has confirmed Switzerland as the second European market for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck after Norway.

The F-150 Lightning is coming to Switzerland this year in limited numbers, starting from late November when orders open in the Alpine country. The automaker did not say how may units are allocated for Switzerland.

Ford's electric truck doesn't come cheap, though, as prices start from 127,000 Swiss francs, the equivalent of $140,000 at the current exchange rate. As in Norway, the launch model is in Super Crew Cab double cab body style and the well-equipped Lariat trim level, but it doesn't feature the long-range battery. (It's hard to find an exact comparison point here, but the all-electric new Ford Explorer for Europe is set to start under 50,000 Swiss francs.)

Swiss customers get the Lightning with the standard-range, 98-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack enabling a range of 266 miles (429 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.

The battery powers two electric motors with a system output of 452 horsepower and a combined torque of 774 pound-feet, which allows Ford's electric pickup to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in under 5 seconds. Charging the battery from 15 to 80 percent takes 39 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

In this configuration, the F-150 Lightning has a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons and a payload of 1,322 pounds (600 kilograms), making it suitable for both commercial and leisure use.

Standard features include the Pro Power Onboard system with sockets in the cargo bed that can power external devices – or even other EVs – at up to 2.3 kW, Ford Sync 4A infotainment system operated via the 15.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control, a 360-degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot 360 driving assistant suite, and a B&O premium sound system with eight speakers and a subwoofer.

Ford didn't say if the F-150 Lightning will become available in other European countries besides Norway and Switzerland. Deliveries in Norway start next year, with the F-150 Lightning carrying a $105,000 (1,183,000 Norwegian crowns) starting price in the Scandinavian country.

In the United States, Ford recently scaled down production of the F-150 Lightning, temporarily cutting one of three shifts at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. On its third-quarter earnings call, the automaker announced delays in new production capacities for EVs and batteries as it seeks to balance the pace of EV investment with the pace of customer demand.