The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck is crossing the Atlantic Ocean, marking its first global entry into Norway, the world's most advanced EV market.

In response to "overwhelming public demand" from Norwegian consumers, the F-150 Lightning will reach the Scandinavian country in 2024 as a special Lariat Launch Edition model.

Norwegian customers can apply to purchase a limited number of special F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Edition vehicles that will be offered exclusively with Super Crew Cab body style in Antimatter Blue metallic body color.

The F-150 Lightning comes equipped with the 98-kilowatt-hour Standard Range battery pack in Norway. The WLTP range rating hasn't been announced yet, but the same model offers an EPA-estimated range of 240 miles (386 kilometers) in the US.

As in its home market, the F-150 Lightning Lariat comes standard with a dual-motor AWD powertrain rated at 452 horsepower (337 kilowatts) and 775 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque. Ford did not mention the 131-kWh Extended Range battery, which is available as an option in the US, boosting range to 320 miles (515 km).

The F-150 Lightning will be sold through the Ford-authorized dealer network across more than 70 specialized Ford EV dealers in Norway. These dealers offer the full EV infrastructure and capability to serve every F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit customer, according to the automaker.

Ford will start F-150 deliveries to customers in Norway next year, with prices starting at around $111,500 (1,183,000 Norwegian crowns). In the US, the F-150 Lightning Lariat with the Standard Range battery starts at $77,869, according to the automaker's US configurator.

"In my 25 years at Ford, I've never seen anything like the passion and demand I'm seeing from drivers right now to get behind the wheel of our F-150 Lightning. I've had customers literally banging on my door and pleading for us to bring the electric pickup to Norway." Per Gunnar Berg, managing director, Ford Norway

The Ford executive added that the F-150 Lightning is the perfect match for many customers in Norway because it's "uniquely capable of quenching our thirst for adventure while embracing our passion for protecting the environment."

Norway is the world's most advanced electric vehicle market, with 80 percent of new car sales there being all-electric. Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales in Europe by 2035.

Earlier this year, Ford announced that it will again nearly double production capacity of F-150 Lightning to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, to meet soaring customer demand.