The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to be noticeably more expensive than the currently available 2023 model-year version.

According to Car and Driver, prices will go up by $2,095 to $9,595, depending on the trim level (compared to 2023MY). The new prices are not yet listed on Ford's website, so we asked Ford for the official pricing and will update this post once it is available.

According to the article, the new starting prices (MSRP as we understand) of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning will be as follows:

Pro: $52,090 (up $2,095)

XLT: $59,590 (up $4,595)

Flash: $72,090 (new)

Lariat: $79,590 (up $9,595)

Platinum: (no data)

This is a very interesting outcome since Ford significantly lowered the prices of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning in July (see table below), explaining that the reduction was due to greater plant capacity and improved battery raw material costs. It was positive news then, and some trims (like the Lariat ER) qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-inch $49,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $44,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro ER (fleets) 18-inch 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-inch $54,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $49,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20-inch $69,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $64,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20-inch $69,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $64,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-inch $77,495 +$1,995 $7,500 $71,990 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-inch $91,995 +$1,995 N/A $93,990

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk commented that the Ford F-150 Lightning is a "good vehicle," but "somewhat expensive." We guess that things became more complicated after the UAW strikes.

In August, Ford announced a new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black edition (limited to 2,000 units), which will enter the market in early 2024. The starting MSRP of this version is $97,995 and it has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles (ER battery).

In October, Ford announced an all-new Flash trim level (between XLT and Lariat), which will be available for order in early 2024 (2024 model year). The Flash, with an ER battery and an EPA range of 320 miles, was promised to start at an MSRP of $69,995.

One of its most interesting new features was the heat pump, which will reduce range loss in cold weather driving. In the 2024 model year, the entire Ford F-150 Lightning lineup will come standard with a heat pump system.

At the time, the official pricing of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning was:

Pro SR: $49,995 (no change)

XLT SR: $57,495 (so up by $2,500)

Flash ER: $69,995 (new)

Lariat ER: $77,495 (no change)

Platinum ER: $89,995 (down $2,000)

Platinum Black ER: $97,995 (new)

Later on, Ford confirmed that the 2024 Flash, Lariat, and Platinum all come standard with an EPA range of 320 miles, while in the case of the Pro and XLT models (Standard Range battery), it will be 240 miles.

From other Ford F-150 Lightning-related news, there were reports about significant $7,500 discounts for the 2023 model year versions, as well as order books opening for the 2024MY Ford F-150 Lightning Pro for fleets.