Behold the first Ford F-150 Lightning limited edition model and the brand's first-ever matte-wrapped production truck, the Platinum Black.

Ford will make 2,000 of these monochromatic electric trucks that are based on the tech-laden and powerful high-end Platinum trim level. As you can imagine, the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black won't come cheap; it's actually the most expensive F-150 Lightning yet with a starting MSRP of $99,990 (including $1,995 shipping) – a $6,000 premium over the regular Platinum trim. Customer deliveries will begin in early 2024.

Besides the matte black wrap, the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black features several unique matte black and Agate Black gloss features that add to the truck's sinister appearance.

Those include the 22-inch matte black wheels and lug nuts, Agate Black gloss accent on the power-deployable running boards, soft-shell black tonneau cover, smoked signature light bar, and Agate Black gloss roof that blends in with the glass to create a smooth surface, making the non-reflective matte black exterior stand out even more.

The limited-run F-150 Lightning also gets black Ford Oval badging, reflective black-on-black Lightning badge that appears to glow when lights flash over it at night, and Agate Black door handles to help protect this high-touch area from smudging.

As for the interior, it gains subtle tweaks such as the Luxe black premium Nirvana leather seating surfaces, "Lightning" graphics on the roof glass above passenger seating, and aluminum plates with limited edition numbering on the driver door jamb and the frunk.

"Ford is no stranger to limited-edition vehicles – and the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black is taking our award-winning electric truck to new levels of stealth and style. This is the perfect choice for those customers looking to make a statement," said Dave Pericak, director of Ford EV Programs.

Customers enhance their truck further by opting for available enhanced tech such as Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving – version 1.2 featuring Lane Change Assist, In-Lane Repositioning, and updated BlueCruise graphics in the digital cluster – Walk Away Locking, and an optimized towing setup experience.

As with other F-150 Lightning models, future capabilities can be unlocked through over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Ford recently announced it is on track to triple F-150 Lightning production by fall, allowing it to reach an annual run rate of 150,000 vehicles. The F-150 Lightning is midway through its second year of production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.