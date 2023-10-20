The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, which is the cheapest version of the all-electric American truck, can now be ordered by fleet operators (sorry, people who want a basic electric pickup, this one’s not for you).

Just like all the other 2024 F-150 Lightning trims, the $49,995 Pro comes with a heat pump as standard, which is generally considered to be more efficient than a conventional resistive heating system and should result in a higher driving range, at least when the temperature is below freezing.

With the Standard Range battery pack as the only available power source, the 2024 Lightning Pro has an EPA estimated range of 240 miles on a full charge, but compared to the previous model year, fleet operators can now optionally spec a higher capacity on-board charger that can accept up to 19.2 kilowatts from an AC power source, which means that charging the battery should be faster than when using the lower-spec 11.3-kW unit.

Bear in mind, however, that a more potent on-board charger needs a higher capacity AC source, so companies that fitted 11.5-kW dispensers in their garages will need to upgrade them if they want to take advantage of the potentially shorter recharging times.

A battery preconditioning feature is also present on the 2024 F-150 Lightning, which – when enabled – ensures the high-voltage battery is at the right temperature before plugging into a DC fast charger and can accept the highest possible intake, which is 120 kW in the case of the 98-kilowatt-hour Standard Range trim.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Lightning Pro

The 2024 model year lineup includes a new trim level called Flash, which slots between the base XLT (for private customers) and Lariat, and comes with the bigger, 131-kWh Extended Range battery that’s good for an estimated driving range of 320 miles, as well as a 15.5-inch central touchscreen that’s a visible upgrade from the XLT’s 12-inch unit.

Ford sold just 933 F-150 Lightning trucks in the United States last month, and 3,503 in the third quarter, which translates into a 46 percent decline year-over-year. In other words, not good. To make matters worse, the carmaker with the blue oval logo cut about 700 jobs at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, where the Lightning is made, citing supply constraints among other issues.

Sales might take a turn for the better in this last quarter as Ford tries its best to bring production up to speed at its EV factory in Michigan, the company said in its last sales report.