Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 510,600 global car sales during the third quarter of 2023 (down almost four percent year-over-year). The total sales during the first nine months of the year improved by 1.7 percent year-over-year to 1,529,829 units.

Meanwhile, sales of rechargeable cars continue to grow, reaching new records. In Q3 2023, the company sold 98,400 plug-in passenger cars under Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands (19 percent more than a year ago), which translated into a 19.3 percent share out of the total volume.

Battery electric car (BEV) sales amounted to 61,600 (up 66 percent year-over-year), which appears to be a new record (a bit higher than in Q2). It also means that all-electric cars represent 12 percent of the total sales.

On the other hand, plug-in hybrid car (PHEV) sales decreased in Q3 by 19 percent to 36,800, although it's still enough to capture over 7 percent of the total volume.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

BEVs: 61,600 (up 66%) and 12.1% market share

PHEVs: 36,800 (down 19%) and 7.2% market share

Total: 98,400 (up 19%) and 19.3% market share

When excluding the Smart brand, Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars sales of BEVs amounted to 57,700 (up 64 percent year-over-year). Smart is growing much faster (although from a much lower base), as sales more than doubled in Q3 to 3,900 units (up 107 percent year-over-year).

In the United States, Mercedes-Benz BEV sales exceeded 10,000 units, becoming one of the fastest-growing markets for the brand.

Detailed results:

So far this year, Mercedes-Benz Cars sold more than 286,000 plug-in cars, including over 174,000 all-electric cars.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

BEVs: 174,450 (up 82%) and 11.4% market share

PHEVs: 111,558 (down 10%) and 7.3% market share

Total: 286,008 (up 30%) and 18.7% market share

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold some 117,800 all-electric cars (excluding Smart).

It will be a record year for Mercedes-Benz Cars thanks to a high number of new all-electric models on the market. The growth rate of BEV sales and the decline rate of PHEV sales after nine months of the year are very similar to the BMW Group's results (BEVs up 93 percent, PHEVs down 11 percent, total up 36 percent).

Mercedes-Benz Vans

from left: Mercedes-Benz EQT, EQV, eSprinter, eVito, eCitan

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced 105,100 vehicle sales in Q3 2023 (up 11 percent year-over-year), including 6,300 BEVs (up 105 percent year-over-year). BEVs account for 6.0 percent of the total volume (compared to 3.2 percent a year ago).

The van lineup includes the EQV, eSprinter, eVito/eVito Tourer, and EQT/eCitan.

Detailed results: