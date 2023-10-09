UK’s Orange Bikes Revives The Patriot, A Capable Enduro E-MTB

Since 1988, UK-based bicycle brand Orange Bikes has been all about high-performance bicycles, with a focus on technology. A visit to the brand’s official website (linked in the sources below) will show you a wide selection of models tailored for both road, mountain, and hybrid use. Like all bicycle brands worth their salt, Orange has also devoted a lot of effort into the rapidly growing e-bike segment.

Its newest offering is an homage to the Orange Patriot, a downhill racing MTB that debuted in the early 2000s. This time, however, it makes use of all the cutting edge technology we’ve come to know and love, and yes, it’s electric. For starters, the Patriot has undergone a ground-up redesign, and features a linkage-driven, single-pivot full-suspension frame design. On top of that, the bike has received what Orange is calling EPO treatment, or Electric Powered Orange. It’s a fancy way of saying that the new Patriot is a potent electric two-wheeler, powered by a Bosch Performance Line CX motor.

Indeed, the Bosch Performance Line CX is something we’ve talked about quite a lot, and has established itself as one of the most potent e-bike systems in the market. Although newer, more sophisticated versions have emerged since its launch, it remains a favorite among e-bike manufacturers, as it dishes out 85 Newton-meters of torque, and is simply a tried and tested system. As for battery tech, we find a 750-watt-hour power pack integrated seamlessly into the downtube.

Orange Bikes markets the new Patriot in a single LE variant. It’s equipped with some thoroughly premium suspension hardware – a no-brainer when it comes to high-performance enduro bikes, electric or otherwise. Up front, we find a Fox Performance 38 fork with 170 millimeters of suspension travel. Meanwhile, at the back, the bike is fitted with a Fox Float X Performance air shock.

Like all premium electric mountain bikes, the new Orange Patriot comes outfitted with a variety of features that make it a practical and versatile machine. For starters, it includes bosses for a water bottle under the top tube. For a clean and tidy aesthetic, Orange has routed all cables, wires, and hoses internally. There;s also a Zero Stack headset for added frontal stability and stiffness, as well as a Sram UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) at the rear. The price for such a high-tech e-MTB? A sweet $9,900 USD.