LeMond Unveils Performance-Oriented All-Road Prolog E-Bike

Gregory James LeMond is widely recognized for his achievements in the world of cycling, most notably winning the Tour de France three times and securing the Road Race World Championship title twice. He holds the distinction of being the only American male to ever claim victory in the prestigious Tour de France.

LeMond's enduring passion for cycling led him to establish his own eponymous brand, further solidifying his legacy in the cycling world. In addition to his contributions to traditional non-electric bicycles, LeMond has also ventured into the realm of electric bicycles, demonstrating his commitment to innovation in the industry.

LeMond has unveiled their latest offering, the All-Road Prolog, which is a variant of their existing Prolog frame—an option we've previously discussed in one of our articles. This new model comes equipped with drop bars and larger all-road tires, enhancing its versatility for various riding conditions. Impressively, even with these enhancements, the All-Road Prolog manages to maintain a relatively lightweight profile, tipping the scales at just 28 pounds, a commendable feat when compared to the heftier counterparts in the e-bike market.

The All-Road Prolog is powered by the Mahle M1 e-bike drive system, which incorporates a 250-watt rear hub motor and is paired with a 250-watt-hour battery, providing reliable and efficient propulsion. Riders can enjoy a top assisted speed of 20 miles per hour, and the bike boasts a claimed range of up to 70 miles, with the option to extend it further using a range extender.

In terms of its drivetrain, the All-Road Prolog is fitted with a Shimano GRX 1x11 setup, offering versatile and precise gear shifting. For those seeking an upgrade, the Di2 shifting system is also available as an option. The bike's tires are substantial, measuring 700c x 43mm, using Panaracer Gravelking SK tires. This tire choice enhances its suitability for a wide range of riding terrains, providing grip and stability for an enjoyable riding experience.

The All-Road Prolog caters to individual preferences with three size options and stylish color choices, including Matte Blanc, Noir, and Rosa. Starting at $5,995, it's accessible to a broad range of riders, with optional upgrades like Di2 shifting for $800 and an LC30 wheel upgrade at $1,800. USA customers can look forward to a speedy delivery, as shipping is expected within 1-2 weeks, making the All-Road Prolog an enticing prospect for cycling enthusiasts seeking a tailored and efficient riding experience.