Volkswagen of America reports that, during the third quarter of 2023, its vehicle sales in the United States amounted to 87,756 (down 1.2 percent year-over-year). Year-to-date sales stand at 232,543, which is 0.2 percent more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen's all-electric car sales quickly increased since the ID.4 entered series production at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.

In Q3, 10,707 Volkswagen ID.4 were sold in the US, which is 61 percent more than a year ago and a new quarterly record. It's worth noting that Volkswagen sold about half as many BEVs as General Motors (20,092) and Ford (20,962), which both have multiple models and multiple BEV production sites.

During the period, more than one in ten of all Volkswagen sales in the country (12.2 percent) were fully electric. That's not a record but it is a step in the right direction.

Volkswagen BEV Sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

Volkswagen ID.4: 10,707 (up 61%) and 12.2% share

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the US in Q3 2023

So far this year, in the US, Volkswagen sold more than 27,000 electric cars, which is close to 12 percent of the brand's total volume.

Volkswagen BEV Sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

Volkswagen ID.4: 27,155 (up 145%) and 11.7% share

For reference, in 2022, 20,511 Volkswagen ID.4 were sold in the US, which was 6.8 percent of the brand's total volume. This year, Volkswagen should easily exceed 50,000 ID.4 sales.

Cumulatively, more than 64,000 ID.4 were delivered to customers in the country. Let's note that Volkswagen had more than 40,000 reservations at the end of 2021.

Because the Volkswagen ID.4 is locally produced in Chattanooga, Tennessee, it qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. On top of that, batteries are also locally produced in the US by SK Innovation's SK On in Georgia.

The entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 starts at an MSRP of $38,995 (+ $1,295 DST), which is $40,290 in total. However, after deducting the $7,500 incentive, it's effectively $32,790 and that's something that attracts customers.

In the future, the ID.4 will be joined in the US by the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Volkswagen ID.7.