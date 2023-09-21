Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands remain at a very high level, just a few steps from becoming the majority of sales (over 50 percent share).

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 12,518 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 57 percent more than a year ago and about 45 percent of the total market (compared to 34 percent in August 2022).

All-electric cars already hold one third of the market (33 percent), both in August and after the first eight months of the year.

Plug-in hybrids represented about 12 percent of the market in August, but their share year-to-date is nine percent.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *9,180 and 33% share

PHEVs: about *3,340 and 12% share

Total: 12,518 (up 57% year-over-year) and 45% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – August 2023

So far this year, more than 108,000 new plug-in electric cars have been registered in the Netherlands, which is some 72 percent of the total market.

BEVs: about *60,750 and 33% share

PHEVs: about *27,800 and 9% share

Total: 108,043 (up 72% year-over-year) and 42% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which was 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent in 2021).

Model rank

In August, the Tesla Model Y was the most registered new passenger car in the Netherlands (1,231 units), regardless of the powertrain.

The Tesla Model 3, with 751 units, was the second best-selling plug-in model (fourth overall), noticeably ahead of several other BEVs at 400-500 units each.

Top 10 last month:

Tesla Model Y - 1,231 Tesla Model 3 - 751 Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) - 539 (519 BEVs + 20 PHEVs) Peugeot e-208 - 517 Skoda Enyaq iV - 497 Ford Kuga PHEV - 420 BMW iX1 - 325 MG 4 - 302 Volkswagen ID.3 - 268 Volkswagen ID.4 - 260

It seems that the Model Y is now on track to become the best-selling electric car in the country in 2023, while the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 PHEV must watch its back.

A very interesting thing is that after eight months of the year, the Skoda Enyaq iV is ahead of its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.4. moreover, this difference is increasing.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 8,517 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 5,635 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 5,233 (3,786 BEVs and 1,447 PHEVs) Peugeot e-208 - 4,343 Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,398 Tesla Model 3 - 3,107 Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) - 2,903 (2,553 BEVs and 350 PHEVs) Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,849 Ford Kuga PHEV - 2,835 Renault Megane E-Tech - 2,729

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in January-August were: Tesla (11.1% share), Volvo (8.3% share), BMW (8.3%), Peugeot (7.0%), and Volkswagen (6.8%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are Stellantis (16.4%), Volkswagen Group (15.4%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 14.8%, Tesla (11.1%), and Hyundai-Kia (11.0%).