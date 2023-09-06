In August, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by 24 percent year-over-year to 85,657. After eight months of 2023, the total number of new registrations amounted to 1,179,298 (up 20 percent year-over-year).

The growth of plug-in electric car sales is significantly higher than in the case of the general market, which allows EVs to noticeably improve market share.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 23,844 new plug-in cars were registered last month (72 percent more than a year ago), which is 27.8 percent of the total market (compared to 20.2 percent a year ago). Together with non-rechargeable hybrids (an additional 10 percent share), close to 4 out of 10 new cars were electrified.

We are, of course, most interested in all-electric cars. This segment is growing faster than any other one and represented 20 percent of new car registrations last month (compared to less than 15 percent a year ago).

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – August 2023

BEVs: 17,243 (up 72%) and 20.1% market share

PHEVs: 6,601 (up 70%) and 7.7% market share

Total: 23,844 (up 72%) and 27.8% market share

So far this year, more than 273,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 37 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 193,218 (up 41%) and 16.4% market share

PHEVs: 80,458 (up 30%) and 6.8% market share

Total: 273,676 (up 37%) and 23.2% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

More details, also including other powertrain types:

Top models

In August, the Tesla Model Y was the second most registered model in the UK with 2,313 units, slightly behind the Ford Puma (2,336).

Also, the Tesla Model 3 managed to get into the top 10, with 1,698 units and the sixth-highest result last month. There are no other stand-alone all-electric models on the list.

After eight months of the year, the Tesla Model Y is now the third most popular model with 24,148 units sold and has a chance to become the second best-selling one.

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 16,303 units were registered last month (up 5 percent year-over-year). Out of that, 1,122 were all-electric (up 19 percent year-over-year), which translated to a market share of 6.9%.