In August, 11,083 new passenger cars were registered in Norway, which is more than 10 percent less than a year ago. The year-to-date result remains in the red with 85,157 units sold (down 3.4 percent year-over-year).

Plug-in electric car sales also noted a decrease in August, mostly because of plug-in hybrids, as all-electric car sales were flat.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 9,974 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down six percent year-over-year), which was 90.0 percent of the total volume (compared to 86 percent a year ago).

This number includes 9,250 all-electric cars (three more than a year ago) and 724 plug-in hybrids (down 48 percent). PHEVs were down year-over-year for the 20th consecutive month.

Registrations last month (only passenger cars):

BEVs: 9,250 (vs. 9,247 a year ago) and 83.5% market share

PHEVs: 724 (down 48%) and 6.5% market share

Total: 9,974 (down 6%) and 90.0% market share

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2023

So far this year, over 76,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Norway, which represents about 90 percent of the total car sales.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 70,674 (up 3%) and 83.0% market share

PHEVs: 6,026 (down 30%) and 7.1% market share

Total: 76,700 (down 0.7%) and 90.1% market share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (87.8 percent of the total volume).

Models

In August, the most registered models in Norway were the Tesla Model Y (1,452), Volkswagen ID.4 (712), and Skoda Enyaq iV (704).

As we can see below, the Model Y strengthened as the most popular car so far this year (17,099 units), although the Volkswagen Group's trio (Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV, and Audi Q4 e-tron) counted together is also pretty strong at 11,220 units year-to-date.

Interestingly, last month the Nissan Ariya outpaced the aging Nissan Leaf, which is a sign of times.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD