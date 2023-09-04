According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s initial data, the overall wholesale vehicle shipments (local retail sales and export) of Tesla Made-in-China (MIC) cars last month amounted to 84,159 units.

That's a pretty solid number - 9.3 percent higher than a year ago and above the average for the first eight months (78,000).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

The result was probably boosted by the recent price cuts applied to the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance versions, combined with an insurance subsidy on the Model 3.

This month is a bit of an unknown because the company officially introduced an upgraded Model 3 (aka Highland) - specifically the RWD and AWD versions (there is no Performance version anymore). Tesla says customer deliveries of the new Model 3 in China are expected in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, delivery times of the Tesla Model Y are between 2-6 weeks (RWD and Performance versions) or 2-8 weeks (Long Range AWD versions). In the case of the Tesla Model Y LR AWD version, which is now 4.5 percent less expensive since mid-August, the waiting time increased by up to two weeks, which suggests an increased number of orders.

During the first seven months of 2023, Tesla's wholesale vehicle shipments of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y amounted to 624,983 (up 56 percent year-over-year).

It's worth noting also that the 12-month rolling volume increased once again and reached over 935,000 units. The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant is the world's largest electric car manufacturing plant, with a potential peak output believed to be above 1 million units annually.

Retail Sales In China And Export

As of today, the initial CPCA does not include numbers for retail sales and export or individual results for the two models.

In the past, the Tesla Model Y volume represented about two-thirds of the total wholesale volume (outpacing the Model 3 at a ratio of over 2:1).

Tesla MIC offer in China - September 4, 2023

The new Tesla Model 3 RWD is slightly more expensive than before (by about 12 percent or 28,000 CNY). Below, we listed all the current prices in China:

Tesla Model 3

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD:

Price: $ 35,746 (259,900 CNY)

(259,900 CNY) Range (CLTC): 377 miles (606 km)

0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h)

MIC Tesla Model 3 AWD:

Price: $40,698 (295,900 CNY)

Range (CLTC): 443 miles (713 km)

0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds

top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h)

Tesla Model Y

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD (LFP):

Price: $36,297 (263,900 CNY)

Range (CLTC): 339 miles (545 km)

0-62 mph (100 km/h): 6.9 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: $41,248 (299,900 CNY)

Range (CLTC): 410 miles (660 km)

0-62 mph (100 km/h): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance: