The race to build the world’s most aerodynamic electric production model appears to be heating up. So far, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is ahead of the pack with a drag coefficient of 0.20, but BYD aims to surpass the German sedan with its new luxury EV.

At the Academic Annual Conference Of Automotive Aerodynamics Committee of China, BYD confirmed the Yangwang U6, as per a Weibo post shared by CarNewsChina.

The report claims that the Yangwang U6 will have a drag coefficient of just 0.195, better than the EQS, Nio ET7 (0.208 Cd), Tesla Model S Plaid (0.208 Cd), Lucid Air (0.21 Cd), and even the Porsche Taycan (0.22 Cd).

EU patent image of the BYD Yangwang U6.

The drag coefficient is a measure of how aerodynamically streamlined a vehicle is. A lower drag coefficient indicates less drag or resistance, which means the car can cut through the air by consuming relatively less energy. Conversely, a higher drag coefficient implies greater resistance and reduced efficiency in motion, which could impact the driving range among EVs.

The world’s largest EV maker launched its upscale Yangwang arm early this year and unveiled a couple of upmarket models called the U8, a rugged off-roader that can do tank turns, and the U9 supercar, which in BYD’s film was seen jumping off the ground, thanks to a sophisticated suspension system called Disus.

The U6 appears to be the next big launch under BYD’s Yangwang moniker. EU patent images revealed a high-end saloon in the league of the BMW i7. A teaser from the conference revealed flush door handles, a low belt line, smooth bodywork, aero wheel covers, and digital mirrors. CarNewsChina also claims that the EV has an active rear spoiler.

The Chinese publication estimates that the Model S Plaid rivaling sedan could borrow the quad-motor powertrain from the U8, rated at 1,180 horsepower. The estimated price of U6 is 800,000 yuan ($110,000).