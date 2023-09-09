New passenger car registrations in France increased in August by 24 percent year-over-year to 113,599, taking the year-to-date total to 1,132,331 (up 17 percent year-over-year).

Meanwhile, plug-in car sales continued to increase at a much faster rate, gaining additional market share.

According to L’Avere-France, last month 29,184 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in France (up 53 percent year-over-year), which represented 25.7 percent of the market (compared to 20.9 percent a year ago).

All-electric car registrations increased by 60 percent year-over-year to almost 20,000 units, achieving a solid 17.3 percent market share.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 19,657 (up 60%) and 17.3% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 9,527 (up 41%) and 8.4% market share

Total Passenger plug-ins: 29,184 (up 53%) and 25.7% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 1,272 (up 55%) and 5.9% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 26 (up 37%)

Total plug-ins: 30,482 (up 53%)

Plug-in car sales in France – August 2023

So far this year, more than 293,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France, including over 275,000 passenger plug-in cars (up 31 percent year-over-year and 24.3 percent market share).

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 174,443 (up 47%) and 15.4% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 100,747 (up 31%) and 8.9% market share

Total Passenger plug-ins: 275,190 (up 41%) and 24.3% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 17,995 (up 128%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 248 (down 41%)

Total plug-ins: 293,433 (up 44%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In terms of individual models, the Tesla Model Y was the most registered BEV in August with 3,051 new registrations. That's the sixth-best result overall.

The Tesla Model 3 was the second most popular BEV (2,258 units) and 11th overall, followed by the Peugeot e-208 (1,915).

After the first eight months of the year, the top three BEVs are the Tesla Model Y (22,423), Dacia Spring (18,589), and Peugeot e-208 (15,150) - five units ahead of the Fiat 500 electric (15,145).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: