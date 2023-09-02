Subaru of America reports 56,407 vehicle sales in August (up 12.5 percent year-over-year), which marks 13 consecutive months of year-over-year growth. During the first eight months of 2023, the company sold 410,885 vehicles in the United States (16 percent more than a year ago).

Sales of all-electric Subaru cars are still only a small part of the total volume but it's increasing and most recently reached a new monthly record.

In August, Subaru Solterra sales amounted to 915 units, the highest result so far, which makes us wonder whether a four-digit level will be achieved at some point later this year.

Last month, Solterra was responsible for 1.6 percent of Subaru's total sales volume, which is also a new high.

Subaru BEV sales last month:

Solterra: 915 (new) and 1.6% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – August 2023

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 4,645 (about 1.1 percent of Subaru's total sales).

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Solterra: 4,645 (new) and 1.1% share

Next month, we will compare the results of the Subaru Solterra with its direct cousins - Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e - both of which have sales numbers that are only released quarterly (see the Q2 2023 sales report here).

The Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

In the longer term, Subaru intends to launch multiple new all-electric models and hopes to achieve a BEV share of 50 percent by 2030 globally. Assuming an expected volume of 1.2 million, that would be 600,000 units annually. In the US, Subaru's electric car sales target is roughly 400,000 units annually.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (US)