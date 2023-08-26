The Kia EV9 is set to arrive at United States dealerships by the end of this year. The electric SUV will be quite large, with a length of around 197 inches, putting it in the same size category as its internal combustion engine-powered Telluride sibling. While pre-order holders eagerly await their vehicles, the Korean automaker recently released a features list for the SUV.

Unfortunately, Kia's features list does not include pricing but displays all the available and standard features across the lineup. The Kia EV9 will arrive in five trims: Light RWD, Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, and GT-Line AWD. Each of these will offer between six and seven seats.

Kia EV9 Light RWD (seven seats)

Battery size: 76.1kWh

Range: 223 miles

Power: 215 horsepower

Acceleration: Not available

Towing: 2,000 pounds

The Kia EV9 Light is the entry-level version, yet it still arrives with a decent amount of features. As standard, it includes 8-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, LED projection lights, wireless phone charging, and Kia's Digital Key.

Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD (six seats)

Battery size: 99.8kWh

Range: 300 miles

Power: 201 horsepower

Acceleration: 7.8 seconds (with one-foot rollout)

Towing: 2,000 pounds

As standard, the EV9 Light Long Range RWD comes with the same standard features as the regular Light. However, it adds second-row captain's chairs and a front-row sunroof.

Kia EV9 Wind AWD (seven seats)

Battery size: 99.8kWh

Range: 270 miles

Power: 379 horsepower

Acceleration: 5.4 seconds (with one-foot rollout)

Towing: 2,000 pounds

The Kia EV9 Wind AWD steps things up a notch regarding overall amenities. It offers a heat pump, dual sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and sporty silver roof rails. An available Boost Mode upgrade drops the zero-to-sixty time to 4.5 seconds, including the rollout.

Kia EV9 Land AWD (six seats)

Battery size: 99.8kWh

Range: 250 miles

Power: 379 horsepower

Acceleration: 5.4 seconds (with one-foot rollout)

Towing: 2,000 pounds

Upgrading to the Land AWD trim is the point at which the EV9 begins to look like a luxury SUV. The Land AWD comes with heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs, a premium driver seat with a power leg rest, a Meridian sound system, interior ambient lighting, and Kia's "Digital Grille."

Like the Wind AWD, the Land AWD has an optional Boost Mode upgrade. There is also an available towing package, increasing the rating to 5,000 pounds, and the Relaxation Package, giving second-row passengers reclining chairs with footrests.

Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD (six seats)

Battery size: 99.8kWh

Range: 250 miles

Power: 379 horsepower

Acceleration: 4.5 seconds (with one-foot rollout)

Towing: 5,000 pounds

At the top of the EV9 lineup is the GT-Line AWD. Offering aggressive 21-inch wheels, a utility roof rack, a heads-up display, Kia's Smart Parking Assistant, and everything else the Land AWD includes, the GT-Line combines sportiness and luxury. The only optional amenity is the Relaxation Package, which offers lounge-style seats for the second row.

Gallery: 2024 Kia EV9 in US specification