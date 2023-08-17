Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in July amounted to 260,472 units (0.3 percent more than a year ago). That's the slowest growth rate in over a year. After seven months of 2023, the South Korean brand sold 1,836,495 vehicles (up 9.4 percent year-over-year).

In terms of all-electric car sales, results are gradually improving. In July, the Kia EV6 and EV9 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 10,326, including 9,045 EV6 and 1,281 EV9. That's several percent more than a year ago when only the EV6 was produced.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales) unless otherwise specified, unaudited, and on a preliminary basis.

If only Kia will maintain its EV6 production at 9,000+ units per month, and ramp up the EV9 production, we should see a leap in growth.

For now, the EV9 had its two first months with over 1,000 units, so it's still the early beginning. By the way, the vast majority of the EV9 were sold in South Korea, while only 70 units were exported so far (through the end of July).

Kia EV6 Wholesale Sales – July 2023

So far this year, Kia EV6/EV9 wholesale sales exceeded 66,000 (up 32 percent year-over-year).

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia also lists 6,174 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,937 in the United States.

The retail sales outside of South Korea of other electric car models - Kia Niro EV, Kia Niro Plus EV, and Kia Soul EV - amounted to respectively 5,626, 6, and 280. We don't have numbers for Kia's home market.

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 6,174 retail sales outside South Korea

(9,045 wholesale - 1,398 in South Korea and 7,647 exported)

(9,045 wholesale - 1,398 in South Korea and 7,647 exported) EV9: 0 retail sales outside South Korea

(1,281 wholesale - 1,251 in South Korea and 30 exported)

(1,281 wholesale - 1,251 in South Korea and 30 exported) Niro EV: 5,626 retail sales outside South Korea

Niro Plus EV: 6 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 280 retail sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 14,735 (up 50% year-over-year) or 5.7% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6, EV9) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.