VinFast is currently following a direct-to-consumer sales strategy similar to that of Tesla or Rivian. However, the Vietnamese automaker isn't planning on completely adopting that strategy. VinFast has a proclivity to move quickly, and partnering with already established dealership networks might be the more speedy route for establishment in the United States market.

In an interview with Reuters, VinFast's Madam Thuy Le said, "Opening our own stores is great, but it takes a lot of time. Joining forces with other partners to go faster has always been our nature." VinFast's CEO went on to say, "We are currently defining the terms of this new model and discussing with potential partners. More details will be announced in due course."

VinFast currently operates 122 showrooms worldwide, though the firm's vehicle sales don't quite resemble the already notable presence. Nonetheless, the Vietnamese automaker is continuing to enhance its influence further.

Polestar is an automotive manufacturer that sells its vehicles via this route. By working with established dealership networks, Polestar operates its locations traditionally, though it employs salaried specialists and the dealers sign a contract to charge only MSRP plus destination fees. For Polestar, it seems to be working out well, and this could be the path VinFast sees as most economical.

Nevertheless, some dealerships are inquisitive and cautious about the opportunity of working with VinFast. Scott Fink, the CEO of Fink Automotive, said, "If I sell a car to you and you can't get a fender, you're going to be pissed off at me. I'm not going to do that."

Some are also more open to the idea. Rhett Ricart, CEO of Ricart Automotive Group, told Reuters, "If it's a good product and it's got a great warranty on it, Americans will buy it."

The idea of the firm's North Carolina manufacturing facility is wooing some dealerships, though none have made a definitive plan to start selling VinFast's cars yet.

Gallery: 2024 VinFast VF9