Two dozen Ford and Lincoln dealerships across nine states have made a deal with Georgia-based electric vehicle charging company EnviroSpark to install a total of 432 DC fast chargers by 2024.

The deal, which will bring in an estimated revenue of $13.5 million to EnviroSpark, will see Level 3 EV chargers installed and maintained at dealerships across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, and Indiana, the company said.

The partnership between the Georgia-based EV charging firm and the Ford and Lincoln dealerships comes after the blue oval automaker said it will require all franchises selling EVs to have EV chargers on the lot by next year.

“Our partnership with Ford dealerships is a significant milestone in the industry, and we are so proud to join forces with on-the-ground automotive leaders,” said EnviroSpark’s Founder and CEO Aaron Luque. “By building our cutting-edge EnviroSpark chargers at dealerships across the country, we are making sustainable transportation more accessible and convenient for everyone."

According to an Automotive News report from March, a total of 1,891 Ford dealerships have agreed to participate in the company’s “Model e” EV certification program, which says that franchise owners aren’t required to have their on-site charging infrastructure available 24/7. Furthermore, 356 Lincoln dealerships, or about 59 percent, have agreed to sell electric vehicles in the United States.

“Installing electric vehicle charging stations on our lot is not just a smart business move, but a critical step towards meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles,” says Brad Correll of Loganville Ford dealership in Loganville, Georgia. “After reviewing proposals from several EV charging companies, we chose to partner with EnviroSpark. Working with their company has allowed us to embrace the future of fueling Ford vehicles in a completely convenient and seamless way.”

EnviroSparks was founded in 2014 and describes itself as an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation, and operation of EV charging solutions. Back in June, it announced that it will integrate Tesla’s NACS connector into its chargers, following Ford’s deal with the maker of the Model S to integrate the so-called North American Charging Standard in its EVs starting in 2025.