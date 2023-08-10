General Motors is in the process of rolling out a wide range of electric vehicles based on its dedicated EV architectures that use Ultium batteries and drive units.

Up until now, with the exception of BrightDrop vans, all launches have been SUVs and pickups – the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Hummer EV SUV, and Cadillac Lyriq. More Ultium-based electric SUVs and trucks are coming, including the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, and Buick Electra E5 SUV.

That being said, the Ultium lineup will also include the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV and $340,000+ Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan, and now it looks like GM will also add at least one coupe to its EV stable.

In a video announcing the availability of V2H (vehicle-to-home) capability across its entire Ultium-based EV lineup by the 2026 model year, GM has mentioned that bi-directional charging will also be offered on "Ultium based coupes."

"By 2026, vehicle to home technology will be available in new Ultium-based SUVs, sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, trucks," the company says in the video.

This is an intriguing admission that leaves room for a lot of speculation. To our knowledge, this is the first time GM has acknowledged plans to build Ultium-based coupes, but the automaker did not provide more information, unfortunately.

Still, if GM were to build all-electric coupes, the Camaro and Corvette nameplates would be the first to come to mind.

Now, GM President Mark Reuss confirmed last year that a "fully electric version" of the Corvette would follow the E-Ray hybrid, which enters production this fall. Mind you, we don't know for sure the BEV Corvette will be a coupe. There have been several reports last year on GM's alleged plans to make Corvette a standalone EV brand that would offer four-door and SUV models, with the first vehicle expected in 2025.

The Camaro appears to have more chances of going all-electric as a coupe, especially since GM said after confirming that 2024 will be the final model year of the pony car that this "is not the final chapter for the nameplate."

Since General Motors says "Ultium-based coupes" in the video, we can only hope that both the Corvette and the Camaro will transition to Ultium tech while retaining their unmistakable two-door body styles. Of course, GM BEV coupes could also come from Cadillac and Buick – remember the Wildcat Concept?