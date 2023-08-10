Decathlon's New Stilus E-Big Mountain E-MTB Is Ready To Hit The Trails

French outdoor and sports retailer Decathlon is all about making sports accessible to a wide audience. The company pretty much covers all the sports you could think of – from boxing to lacrosse, horseback riding to archery. Of course, Decathlon has also built quite a name for itself in the world of cycling with its affordable and quality brands like Rockrider and B’Twin.

When it comes to bikes, Decathlon has all types of bikes in its arsenal, including a growing number of electric bicycles. The newest of which is targeted at ardent adventurers looking to conquer the most challenging of terrain. Its name is quite a mouthful – Stilus E-Big Mountain Perf CX – but so too is its performance. Let’s take a closer look.

The new Stilus E-Big is rocking a full-suspension aluminum frame. With 170 millimeters of suspension travel up front, the bike is capable of tackling drops, jumps, and everything in between. It’s rocking suspension components from Marzocchi, with a Bomber front fork and a Bomber rear coil-spring shock with an external reservoir. Ensuring that you’re able to confidently come to a stop after some technical descents is a set of Sram Code R quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes. The Stilus rolls on a mullet wheel setup, with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel.

Now, onto the things that make this e-bike and e-bike. We find none other than the Bosch Performance Line CX motor providing 85 Newton-meters of torque, and up to 340-percent pedal assistance. This is likewise mated to a downtube-integrated battery pack with a capacity of 750 watt-hours, which Decathlon claims should provide up to six hours of continuous ride time.

Given the Stilus E-Big Mountain’s long suspension travel and robust build, it’s by no means a svelte trail shredder. At 27.1 kilograms, this hefty electric MTB is more akin to a freeride bike that’s more about tackling jumps and drops than it is about setting personal bests on Strava. Nevertheless, you get high-end Sram NX Eagle componentry for the drivetrain, allowing you to precisely shift gears in all circumstances, even when under heavy load.

As is the case with all of Decathlon’s products, the Stilus presents itself with incredible value for money. Retailing for 4,959.99 Euros (about $5,443 USD), the e-bike is a fraction of the price of other models we’ve talked about in the past. Best of all, you can order this bike online through Decathlon’s online store, as well as check it out in physical shops. Do note that pricing and availability may vary per region.