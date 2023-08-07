The Audi RS6 sedan will return in 2025, however this time it will be fully electric. For the past 13 years, the RS6 has only been sold in Avant form. The last RS6 sedan was built in 2010 and featured the same V10 found in the Lamborghini Gallardo and Audi R8.

According to British outlet AutoCar, the electric Audi RS6 sedan will go on sale in 2025 - one year after the launch of the A6 e-tron. The RS6 EV has already been spotted in testing and should have significantly more power than the combustion-engined version currently on sale.

Like the A6 e-tron, the electric RS6 will be based on the VW Group's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) chassis. The first vehicle to use that platform will be the Porsche Macan EV, which will debut toward the end of this year.

The concept version of the A6 e-tron was unveiled in 2021 and promised 435 miles of WLTP range, significantly more than any of Audi's current EV offerings. Audi also stated that the A6 e-tron would be capable of 270-kilowatt fast charging, enabling 186 miles of range to be added in just 10 minutes.

The dual-motor A6 e-tron will have roughly 470 horsepower and will take just 4 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour. An entry-level rear-wheel drive model will also be available and will have the best efficiency according to Audi. Meanwhile, expect the RS6 variant to have over 700 hp and a sub 3 second 0-60 mph time provided it wants to be competitive with the mounting competition.