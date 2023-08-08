New passenger car registrations in France increased in July by 20 percent year-over-year to 128,947, taking the year-to-date total to 1,018,732 (up 15.8 percent year-over-year).

The plug-in electric car segment was growing even faster last month. According to L’Avere-France, last month 30,097 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in France (up 50 percent year-over-year), which represented 23.3 percent of the market (compared to 18.7 percent a year ago).

An interesting thing is that in July, sales of plug-in hybrid cars increased by 80 percent year-over-year, compared to "just" 32 percent in the case of all-electric cars. It's doubtful that PHEVs will now grow faster than BEVs, but definitely they still have some potential.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 16,867 (up 32%) and 13.1% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 13,230 (up 80%) and 10.3% market share

Total Passenger plug-ins: 30,097 (up 50%) and 23.3% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 2,077 (up 158%) and 7.0% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 34 (down 29%)

Total plug-ins: 32,208 (up 54%)

Plug-in car sales in France – July 2023

So far this year, more than 262,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France, including over 246,000 passenger plug-in cars (up 40 percent year-over-year and 24.1 percent market share).

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 154,786 (up 46%) and 15.2% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 91,220 (up 30%) and 9.0% market share

Total Passenger plug-ins: 246,006 (up 40%) and 24.1% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 16,723 (up 136%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 222 (down 44%)

Total plug-ins: 262,951 (up 43%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

When it comes to individual models, the entry-level Dacia Spring was the top all-electric car (and 11th overall) in July, thanks to 2,127 registrations.

The Tesla Model Y was also strong, with 1,631 units (2nd BEV), followed by the Fiat 500 electric (1,251 units).

After the first seven months of the year, the top three BEVs are the Tesla Model Y (19,372), Dacia Spring (17,210), and Fiat 500 electric (13,536), slightly ahead of the Peugeot e-208 (13,235).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: