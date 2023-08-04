In July, 7,525 new passenger cars were registered in Norway, which is 3.8 percent more than a year ago. Thanks to the recent positive results, the year-to-date result is also improving but still remains in the red at 74,074 (down 2.2 percent year-over-year).

Plug-in electric cars remain the fundamental part of the Norwegian market and in July also outpaced the general automotive growth.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 6,761 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (up 12 percent year-over-year), which is 89.8 percent of the total volume (compared to 83 percent a year ago).

Registrations of all-electric cars increased by 20 percent year-over-year and reached 6,148 units, which is a symbolic 10 times higher result than plug-in hybrid car registrations. PHEVs were down year-over-year for the 19th consecutive month.

Registrations last month (only passenger cars):

  • BEVs: 6,148 (up 20%) and 81.7% market share
  • PHEVs: 613 (down 31%) and 8.1% market share
  • Total: 6,761 (up 12%) and 89.8% market share

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – July 2023

external_image

So far this year, over 66,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway, which represents about 90 percent of the total car sales.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

  • BEVs: 61,424 (up 4%) and 82.9% market share
  • PHEVs: 5,302 (down 27%) and 7.2% market share
  • Total: 66,726 (up 0.3%) and 90.1% market share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (87.8 percent of the total volume).

external_image

Models

In July, the Volkswagen ID.4 was the most registered model in Norway (975 units, up 13 percent year-over-year), followed by its cousin - Skoda Enyaq iV (691).

There is no Tesla Model Y at the top this time (in July, the popular Tesla was 10th with 195 units), but it still remains the best-selling car for the year with a huge advantage over others (15,647 units and over 21 percent of the market).

As we can see below, the overall Norwegian car market is dominated by crossover/SUV models.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD

external_image

Source: OFV

