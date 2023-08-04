In July, 7,525 new passenger cars were registered in Norway, which is 3.8 percent more than a year ago. Thanks to the recent positive results, the year-to-date result is also improving but still remains in the red at 74,074 (down 2.2 percent year-over-year).

Plug-in electric cars remain the fundamental part of the Norwegian market and in July also outpaced the general automotive growth.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 6,761 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (up 12 percent year-over-year), which is 89.8 percent of the total volume (compared to 83 percent a year ago).

Registrations of all-electric cars increased by 20 percent year-over-year and reached 6,148 units, which is a symbolic 10 times higher result than plug-in hybrid car registrations. PHEVs were down year-over-year for the 19th consecutive month.

Registrations last month (only passenger cars):

BEVs: 6,148 (up 20%) and 81.7% market share

PHEVs: 613 (down 31%) and 8.1% market share

Total: 6,761 (up 12%) and 89.8% market share

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – July 2023

So far this year, over 66,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway, which represents about 90 percent of the total car sales.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 61,424 (up 4%) and 82.9% market share

PHEVs: 5,302 (down 27%) and 7.2% market share

Total: 66,726 (up 0.3%) and 90.1% market share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (87.8 percent of the total volume).

Models

In July, the Volkswagen ID.4 was the most registered model in Norway (975 units, up 13 percent year-over-year), followed by its cousin - Skoda Enyaq iV (691).

There is no Tesla Model Y at the top this time (in July, the popular Tesla was 10th with 195 units), but it still remains the best-selling car for the year with a huge advantage over others (15,647 units and over 21 percent of the market).

As we can see below, the overall Norwegian car market is dominated by crossover/SUV models.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD