The introduction of the new V4 Tesla Superchargers might soon bring a higher power level, above the current 250 kilowatts (kW) offered by the V3 Superchargers.

According to Tesla Owners UK, the company submitted planning documents for a site in Swindon, UK, which describes 16 V4 Superchargers, rated at 350 kilowatts (there will also be 22-kW three-phase AC charging points from a different manufacturer).

The related image shows the new V4 dispensers in a version with a display and contactless bank card reader, which was recently seen for the very first time also in the UK (at the Goodwood Festival of Speed).

That's very interesting info, which confirms that Tesla will increase the peak output of its DC fast charging infrastructure once again.

We don't know the details yet, especially whether it means an increased voltage of the chargers to support higher voltage battery packs.

Of course, the exact charging improvement will depend on the capabilities of the electric vehicles. An increase to 350 kW does not automatically means that Tesla cars will charge faster - to notice any difference, the vehicle's batteries must not only accept higher power but also accept it for at least a few minutes.

The new V4 Tesla Supercharging dispensers theoretically could go as high as 615 kW at some point in the future, assuming the 615 A and 1,000 V info described on the back of the units in the Netherlands, but that would require installation of new 1,000 V, high-power chargers (power electronic cabinets).

We can clearly see that V4 will bring multiple new things to the Tesla charging network.

Here is an updated list of changes from V3 to V4: