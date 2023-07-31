The introduction of the new V4 Tesla Superchargers might soon bring a higher power level, above the current 250 kilowatts (kW) offered by the V3 Superchargers.
According to Tesla Owners UK, the company submitted planning documents for a site in Swindon, UK, which describes 16 V4 Superchargers, rated at 350 kilowatts (there will also be 22-kW three-phase AC charging points from a different manufacturer).
The related image shows the new V4 dispensers in a version with a display and contactless bank card reader, which was recently seen for the very first time also in the UK (at the Goodwood Festival of Speed).
That's very interesting info, which confirms that Tesla will increase the peak output of its DC fast charging infrastructure once again.
We don't know the details yet, especially whether it means an increased voltage of the chargers to support higher voltage battery packs.
Of course, the exact charging improvement will depend on the capabilities of the electric vehicles. An increase to 350 kW does not automatically means that Tesla cars will charge faster - to notice any difference, the vehicle's batteries must not only accept higher power but also accept it for at least a few minutes.
The new V4 Tesla Supercharging dispensers theoretically could go as high as 615 kW at some point in the future, assuming the 615 A and 1,000 V info described on the back of the units in the Netherlands, but that would require installation of new 1,000 V, high-power chargers (power electronic cabinets).
We can clearly see that V4 will bring multiple new things to the Tesla charging network.
Here is an updated list of changes from V3 to V4:
- Design/size: the black and white, V4 stalls are taller than V3, and closed, with a cable attached at the top
- Cable length: V4 has a longer cable - about 9.5-9.8 feet (calculated from 2.9-3 meters) versus 6-6.5 feet in the V3 version, to reach charging inlets in different locations (non-Tesla EVs)
- Power output (initially 250 kW): V4 stalls potentially should deliver higher power than the V3 (250 kW) and support high-voltage battery systems. The maximum DC current output of the stalls/dispensers (according to the photos) is up to 615 amps (A) and 1,000 volts (V), so 615 kW would be theoretically possible (depending on the charging cabinet, and EV capability).
There was unofficial info about 350 kW in 2024.
- Charging standard:
In Europe (and in most of the rest of the world), the V4 to be compatible with the CCS2 charging standard
In North America (and some other markets), the V4 will be equipped with the NACS charging plug, and potentially with the MagicDock (built-in CCS1 adapter) for CCS1-compatible EVs.
- Other: The V4 version can be equipped with a contactless bank card reader and a small display, to allow use and payment without requiring a charging network membership.
Source: Drive Tesla Canada