German Brand Bergamont Presents E-Grandurance Lineup Of Gravel E-Bikes

German bicycle brand Bergamont is back in the gravel scene with the launch of the new E-Grandurance series of electric gravel bikes. There are a total of four new models in this series, each of which catering to different riding styles, but ultimately built on the same platform. The new gravel bikes incorporate cutting-edge tech, striking a balance between lightweight and performance. Let’s take a closer look at each.

In total, there are four new models under the E-Grandurance model series from Bergamont. Across the board, the brand has followed in the trend of going for a compact, lightweight e-bike drive system. Notably, the brand’s parent company, Scott, has also done this, and so both brands leverage on the compact and lightweight TQ HPR50 motor. This compact and decently powerful motor tips the scales at just 3.8 kilograms, while dishing out 50 Newton-meters of torque. Sure, that’s nowhere near the 80 Nm of its competitors, but smooth and seamless pedal assist is the name of the game here.

Like all modern-day performance e-bikes, the Bergamont E-Grandurance comes with a proprietary mobile app for you to tailor and customize settings to your liking. There are three options to choose from, consisting of Eco, Mid, and High settings. Across the board, as well, the Bergamont E-Grandurance bikes are equipped with a 360-watt-hour integrated battery pack.

As for the specific models, each of the four is designed to cater to different gravel rider needs. For starters, the RD Expert and RD8 are ideal for all-around riding, as they’re fitted with luggage racks as standard. Meanwhile, the 7 and the Elite are more performance focused, emphasizing their lightweight nature without any racks or convenience focused amenities. It’s worth noting that the RD8 and 7 feature more affordable aluminum frames, while the Expert and Elite models are equipped with a fancy carbon fiber frame. The Elite boasts this even further with a Raw Carbon color option.

Depending on your model of choice, you get either an 11 or 12-speed setup consisting of Shimano GRX parts. Pricing for the new range of gravel e-bikes starts from 4,799 Euros, or the equivalent of about $5,340 USD. Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed, so be sure to check Bergamont’s official website for more updates.

