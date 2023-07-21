Spanish Brand Rose Bikes Releases The New Backroad AL Gravel E-Bike

German bicycle specialist Rose Bikes has an impressive selection of e-bikes. It continues innovating the performance oriented e-bike sector with the launch of its newest model, the Backroad AL. Gravel bikes have been gaining popularity thanks to their versatility and practicality, and the new Backroad AL offers a mid-tier option in the market.

Offered in two variants, the new Backroad AL follows the configuration of other gravel e-bikes in the market. It does, however, have a more relaxed geometry providing a more versatile platform for riders looking to do both performance-oriented and commuting-focused riding. On top of that, the aluminum frame is equipped with a lot of mounting points for riders to install all sorts of luggage accessories for both urban rides and longer, out-of-town excursions. Thanks to the aluminum frame and carbon fork, the entire bike weighs in at just 13.4 kilograms, give or take a few grams depending on size.

On the performance side of the equation the bike is equipped with the new X35 motor from German brand Mahle. This rear hub setup is more compact and lightweight than other motors, sacrificing extra power output for a lower weight. Delivering 40 Newton-meters of torque, it’s less than half that of other brands like Bosch and Shimano, nevertheless, it’s said to provide just enough support to offer a very natural pedal feel.

A 250-watt-hour battery pack works in tandem with the smart motor, and is said to offer up to 62 miles of range on a single charge, though this is under what the brand refers to as “ideal riding conditions.” Expect a real-world range closer to about 45 to 50 miles. Nevertheless, for those eager to go the extra mile, Rose offers a 208-watt-hour range extender that slots into the bike’s bottle holder.

Riders have the convenience of toggling between support modes through the intuitive iWoc One button found on the top tube. Thanks to this simple system, riders can easily cycle between assist modes without the need for a display. That being said, should you require additional customizability, you can always do so through the Mahle App, where individual settings can be toggled.

As mentioned earlier, Rose Bikes offers the Backroad AL in two variants, though both of which share the same frame and powertrain. They differ in terms of componentry, with the more affordable AL Plus Apex XPLR rocking a 12-speed drivetrain composed of parts from SRAM. This model retails for 3,399 Euros, or about $3,785 USD. Meanwhile, the more premium AL Plus GRX RX810 gets an 11-speed Shimano GRX drivetrain, and retails for 3,499 Euros ($3,896 USD). The bikes are offered in either mint green or sand beige colorways.