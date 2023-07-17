Rivian has filed a patent application for what it believes could be the solution for charging in congested spaces. Dubbed pass-through charging, the system could enable vehicle-to-vehicle charging using a single power source.

The United States Patent And Trademark Office (USPTO) published Rivian’s patent application on June 22, 2023, which the automaker originally filed on December 22, 2021.

The system is configured to “switchably provide electric power to a battery system and an external system, such as another battery system, from a single charging system or other electric power source,” as per the patent application.

With the help of a switching device installed in the EVs, power can be directed to a charging output coupling, which can in turn charge a secondary vehicle nearby, essentially converting the EV into an extension cord.

The patent application also showcases drawings of Combined Charging Standard (CCS) connectors, indicating that AC or DC charging methods can be used. There’s no indication if this system will ever enter production, but it shows Rivian’s solution for potential future charging problems when EVs become mainstream.

The system could also help owners with multiple EVs parked in congested garages. Instead of shuffling the EVs around, they could simply plug in the vehicle nearest to the charger, and use a connector to plug in the second EV.

Early this year, Rivian filed a patent for an air-conditioned EV charger, which can blow hot or cool air underneath the car to help the battery reach an ideal charging temperature, rather than relying on sucking in ambient air which could be too cold or too hot.

The adventure EV start-up joined the North American Charging Standard (NACS) coalition last month, announcing that both the R1T electric truck and the R1S electric SUV would be available with a NACS adaptor from 2024, and come fitted with a built-in NACS connector 2025 onwards.

