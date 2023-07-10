Italian E-Bike Brand Olympia Presents The New Hysak E-MTB

Electric mountain bikes are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to combine the benefits of ordinary pedal bikes with the excitement of enduro riding. Today's e-MTBs are quite sophisticated, with cutting-edge technology, reduced weight, and better performance capabilities. As a result, they offer riders an unrivaled experience that combines the joy of fitness with the adrenaline of off-road adventures.

The clever Hysak electric full-suspension e-MTB from the renowned Italian company Olympia is a perfect example of this. The Hysak's high ability for long-distance rides distinguishes it from other electric mountain bikes. This is demonstrated by its impressive PowerNine 900 watt-hour battery pack, which claims a range of up to 290 kilometers (181 miles) on a single charge. With such a long range, even the most ardent adventurers will find it more than adequate for their trips. In fact, cyclists may begin to feel a bit saddlesore long before the battery is drained.

The impressive electric MTB features a sleek and sporty 6061 aluminum frame that seamlessly houses the battery. This bike's enduro/all-mountain setup provides exceptional adaptability, allowing it to tackle a wide range of terrains and riding styles. The Oli Edge mid-drive motor, located at the bottom of the frame, is at the core of its performance. This motor produces 90 Newton-meters of torque, outperforming several other well-known e-bike systems. Furthermore, the Hysak has a torque sensor, which allows for a more natural pedal feel and improves the entire riding experience with each stroke.

The Hysak electric full-suspension e-MTB embraces the mullet layout, with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel. This layout combines the benefits of bigger front wheels for better rollover capability and smaller rear wheels for better maneuverability. The Hysak has top-tier suspension components, including a RockShox 35 Gold fork with 160 millimeters of travel and a RockShox Deluxe Select+ Trunnion rear shock, to provide riders with a smooth and controlled riding experience.

The Hysak's powertrain is the dependable Shimano Deore 12-speed transmission. This high-performance system has a wide variety of gear ratios, allowing riders to easily overcome both steep climbs and fast descents. The Hysak's stopping power is similarly excellent, courtesy to its quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes. The front brake has a 203-millimeter rotor, while the rear brake has a 180-millimeter rotor.

The Olympia Hysak is available in a variety of configurations to accommodate various riders, including three distinct frame sizes and two color options. The Hysak's suggested retail price starts at 5,948 Euros, which is roughly $6,519 USD. However, prices and availability could vary by market. I recommend checking Olympia's official website for the most up-to-date pricing and availability information. There, you can find all the details on the Hysak, as well as alternatives tailored to your region.