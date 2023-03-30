Italian Bicycle Specialist Olympia Presents The Hammer Enduro E-MTB

Olympia is an iconic bicycle manufacturer from Italy with a history stretching back more than 100 years. It first opened its doors in 1893, and has been producing bicycles in Italy and other parts of Europe since. Apart from having a selection of bicycles worthy of a place in a collector's shed, Olympia continues to innovate in the modern era with an impressive selection of electric bicycles.

One of the brand's newest models is the Hammer, a truly impressive, long-travel, enduro mountain bike. Right off the bat, the bike's geometry screams all-mountain and enduro, and its technology and components are a testament to this. For starters, the frame is built entirely out of carbon fiber, more specifically, a weave of T800 carbon makes up the monocoque frame. This results in a frame that's incredibly lightweight and rigid, and more than up to the task of handling rugged descents and landing jumps.

Complementing the carbon monocoque frame is some upmarket suspension hardware. The bike flaunts 170 millimeters of suspension travel front and rear. Up front, the bike sports a RockShox Zeb Ultimate GLB fork, while the rear is supported by a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Trunnion rear shock.

Moving on to the star of the show, the Olympia Hammer gets a new mid-drive motor from Italian e-bike system specialist Oli. Lightweight, compact, and powerful, the Oli powertrain provides 90 newton-meters of torque, and is mated to a 900-watt-hour PowerNine battery pack. The battery pack is housed low in the bike's down tube, providing a low center of gravity resulting in more stability on the road, trail, and even in the air. Last but not least, cyclists can pedal seamlessly along the Oli motor's high torque output thanks to a Sram GX Eagle drivetrain.

The Olympia Hammer is offered in a mullet configuration; meaning the front wheel measures 29 inches, and the rear wheel measures 27.5 inches. Although no official price has been listed on Olympia's website, the bike is for sale through other bicycle retailers in Italy for around 7,300 Euros, or the equivalent of about $7,915 USD.