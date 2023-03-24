Italian Bike Specialist Pinarello Debuts The 2023 Nytro E Road Bikes

Italian bicycle company Pinarello is highly regarded in the world of competitve cycling. Known as an innovator in the world of road cycling, the brand continues to blaze a trail with its newest offerings in the e-bike segment. The Pinarello Nytro E road bikes have been revamped for 2023, and now feature the extremely compact TQ drive system.

Indeed, Pinarello holds the new Nytro E road bikes to an incredibly high regard, claiming that the range-topping model in the lineup is the lightest mid-drive e-bike ever at just 11.4 kilograms. While I'm sure this claim will be contested, one can't deny that an 11.4 kilogram weight figure is light enough to put some non-electric bikes to shame. So, how exactly did Pinarello manage to pull this off? Well, let's take a closer look.

For starters, Pinarello has leveraged on the cutting edge drivetrain from TQ, the TQ-HPR50. The motor tips the scales at just 1.85 kilograms, and when combined with the motor and battery, account for just 3.9 kilograms in total. Best of all, the system is good for a max power output of 300 watts and 50 Newton-meters of torque. Like many other e-bikes designed in Europe, the Nytro E's pedal assistance is limited to a speed of 15 miles per hour.

Given that most serious road riders are able to sustain speeds in excess of 15 miles per hour on a non-electric bike, the Nytro E should be capable of providing quite a lot of range when needed. How much range, exactly, well, Pinarello claims up to 62 miles on a single charge, and 88 miles with the bottle cage-mounted range extender.

Electronic gizmos aside, the Pinarello Nytro E is equally impressive as a bike on its own. It's made out of a T900 E9/E9 & T700 E5 UD carbon mix, and is configured in either an E-Road or an E-Gravel setup. Of course, the lightest setup is the Nytro E9 E-Road bike, and it rocks a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupste and Most carbon wheels. This is, of course, the most expensive model, and will set you back an eye-watering $13,000 USD. The Nytro E7 is slightly more accessible, and features an Ultegra Di2 system for $9,800 USD. Meanwhile, the Shimano 105-equipped E7 will set you back $7,800 USD.

On the E-Gravel side of the equation, the Nytro E9 Gravel gets a SRAM 1x drivetrain consisting of a Red AXS system. This bike retails for a hefty $13,000 USD. Moving down the range, the $8,800 USD E7 is still impressive with a Force AXS system, and lastly, the E5, with a SRAM Rival AXS, retails for $7,800 USD.

Below all these performance-oriented models, Pinarello hasn't forgotten about urban riders looking for a capable all-rounder. For $6,000 USD, the Pinarelli Nytro E All-Road is outfitted with a flat handlebar and commuter-focused amenities such as a rack and fenders. The bike is equipped with a SRAM Rival AXS 1x groupset.