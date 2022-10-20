Simplon Pulls Covers Off The Rapcon Pmax TQ Electric Mountain Bike

German electric motor maker TQ has made some notable strides since debuting not too long ago. First seen on the Trek Fuel EXe back in July, 2022, the TQ-HPR50 motor sets a new standard in the for-sport electric mountain bike game. Unlike the motors we find on cargo and utility e-bikes, TQ keeps the power down, which also means it keeps the size and weight down.

This ultimately results in e-bikes that look and feel like their analog counterparts, and are nearly as lightweight, too. You see, overall, the TQ-HPR50 motor tips the scales at no more than 1.85 kilograms. When mated to a 360-Wh battery pack which also weighs just 1.85 kilograms, your entire drive system tips the scales at no more than four kilos—little more than a backpack filled with your daily essentials. As such, it’s really no surprise that a number of e-bike makers are quickly adopting the TQ-HPR50 motor, especially on their more performance-oriented models.

Apart from Trek, we’ve seen BMC use this motor on its Fourstroke AMP LT, and now, Simplon hops in the TQ bandwagon with the new Rapcon Pmax. The new Simplon Rapcon Pmax TQ is one of the newest models in today’s rapidly growing lightweight e-MTB segment. Built around the lightweight TQ powertrain, the Rapcon Pmax almost looks identical to the non-electric Rapcon bikes. It’s really just when you look at it from the non-drive side that you see that electric motor peeking out just above the bottom bracket.

Furthermore, the Rapcon Pmax TQ is said to ride nearly identically to that of non-electric MTBs. This is because the TQ motor is incredibly quiet, and not to mention delivers pedal assist in a smooth, seamless manner. After all, it just has 300W and 50 Nm of output, so it won’t really give you any sort of shock through the cranks. It’s also packing that lightweight 360-Wh battery pack I was telling you about earlier. At no more than 1.85 kilograms, the battery pack is housed seamlessly in the bike’s downtube, making it practically invisible. That said, for those looking to travel the extra mile, you can purchase a 180-Wh external battery separately.

As for the frame, Simplon has equipped the Rapcon with a flip-chip, allowing you to switch between a full 29er and a mullet 27.5-inch rear wheel setup. The bike comes in four sizes ranging from small to extra-large, and is customizable in terms of the components you opt for. It starts at a base price of 8,600 Euros, or approximately $8,460 USD, for the base version equipped with Sram GX Eagle components.