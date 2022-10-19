Jaguar reports 17,340 global retail car sales during the third quarter of 2022, which is almost 10% less than a year ago.

The rate of year-over-year decline slowed down, but the results are negative for several consecutive quarters right now - actually, only one out of the last 15 quarters was positive.

The issue affectsha the whole Jaguar Land Rover group (part of Tata Motors), and the main explanation is production constrains related to semiconductor shortages.

Jaguar: 17,340 (down 9.9%)

Land Rover: 70,781 (down 3.6%)

Jaguar Land Rover: 88,121 (down 4.9%)

Jaguar Land Rover noted that demand remains strong, with global retail orders again setting new records in the quarter - about 205,000 units as of September 30 (up 5,000 compared to June 30).

Of course, the most important thing for us are sales results of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, which is the first and only electric Jaguar.

Here the results are pretty weak, as global retail sales of the I-PACE decreased in Q3 by 25.4% year-over-year to 1,972, which is the lowest level since launch and early ramp-up of production in 2018.

The Jaguar I-PACE's share out of the total Jaguar volume also decreased to 11.4% (compared to 13.7% a year ago).

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q3 2022

So far this year, Jaguar I-PACE sales amounted to 6,161 (down 17% year-over-year). For reference, in 2021, Jaguar sold 9,970 I-PACE and this result might be out of range right now.

Jaguar I-PACE sales:

2018: 6,893

2019: 17,355

2020: 16,457

2021: 9,970

2022 Q1-Q3: 6,161 (down 16.9%) and 13.1% share

Cumulatively, more than 56,800 Jaguar I-PACE were sold globally.

If we take a look at the chart below, it seems that the Jaguar I-PACE is fading. Considering stronger and stronger EV competition with multiple new model launches all over the world, it will be more difficult every day.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report its total plug-in car sales, despite having plenty of plug-in hybrid models.

In the coming years, Jaguar Land Rover intends to electrify both of its brands, including the first all-electric Land Rover in 2024 and the first "new" all-electric Jaguar in 2024. This is probably the earliest point when we see some BEV sales rebound.

Range Rover BEV will be launched in 2024 as part of six new Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models planned by end 2026

Transformation of Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand remains on track with first new vehicles to be revealed before end 2024

Jaguar Land Rover sales details: